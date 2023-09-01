News

 > News > PC

The Case of the Golden Idol gets free web version, new Vampire expansion

The Case of the Golden Idol is getting three final mysteries to round out its compelling, eerie saga.
1 Sep 2023
Edmond Tran
The Case of the Golden Idol: Golden Idol Mysteries The Lemurian Vampire

PC

Image: Color Gray Games

Share Icon

The excellent, engrossing detective game The Case of the Golden Idol now has a free web-browser-based version that serves as a free trial, featuring the first three cases of the game. The launch comes in tandem with the surprise release of its second and seemingly final expansion, called Golden Idol Mysteries The Lemurian Vampire, which adds three additional mysteries to solve.

The Case of the Golden Idol is an eerie murder mystery from Color Gray Games that has you examining grisly dioramas and piecing together the what, who, where, why, and how. Its self-directed nature makes it incredibly captivating, with a lack of hand-holding and an ominous atmosphere keeping you glued.

It’s heavily inspired by The Return of the Obra Dinn by Lucas Pope, and is certainly one of those games you need to play to really see how impressive it is. The free trial is a very smart choice on the part of the developer.

I called it out as one of my favourite games of 2022 – and later, writer Chris Lawn described it as one of the best indie games of 2022 you definitely didn’t play. The Case of the Golden Idol won the 2023 Independent Games Festival Award for Excellence in Design, and was also nominated for a BAFTA.

Golden Idol Mysteries The Lemurian Vampire serves as a sequel to the first DLC expansion, The Spider of Lanka, and both serve as a prequel to the events of the main game, exploring the origins of the titular golden idol.

That it serves as the final expansion for the game is a little sad – it’s the kind of game that has you hungering for more once it’s all over – but it will look to comprehensively complete the intriguing, overaching narrative of the saga.

We very much look forward to seeing what Color Gray Games does next.

The Lemurian Vampire is available on Steam and Nintendo Switch.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Business Culture Hardware News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
lenovo legion go
?>
News

Lenovo Legion Go handheld gaming PC officially revealed

The Lenovo Legion Go has finally been unveiled, with fresh details revealing more about the handheld console.

Leah J. Williams
Armored Core 6
?>
News

Armored Core 6 debuts top of Australian and New Zealand game sales charts

The new title from Elden Ring developers FromSoftware had a strong debut.

Edmond Tran
adgas australian game development awards 2023
?>
News

Australian Game Development Awards (AGDAs) 2023 Finalists Announced

The ADGAs return during Melbourne International Games Week 2023.

Leah J. Williams
beyond good and evil game re-release
?>
News

Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition leaked by ESRB

Beyond Good and Evil could be set for a major re-release in future.

Leah J. Williams
playstation portal handheld gaming console
?>
News

PlayStation Portal launches November 2023 in select regions

The PlayStation Portal has been dated for release – with a minor catch.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login