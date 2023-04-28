News

The Case of the Golden Idol is getting an intriguing new expansion

The excellent mystery game The Case of the Golden Idol is getting new cases to solve with Golden Idol Mysteries: The Spider of Lanka.
28 Apr 2023
Edmond Tran
Image: Color Gray Games

Chances are you haven’t played The Case of the Golden Idolbut you really should. We called it out as one of the best indie games of 2022, and in the months following our proclamation, it won the IGF Award for Excellence in Design, became a finalist for the Grand Prize, and later nabbed a BAFTA nomination. Anyway, the game is getting a new DLC expansion on 4 May 2023, titled Golden Idol Mysteries: The Spider of Lanka.

The Case of the Golden Idol is an unnerving murder mystery game centred around a series of grisly deaths surrounding the titular golden idol, and its excellence comes from its self-directed nature, which puts the onus on you to pull the pieces together in an unmoving scene, and work out just what happened, who was involved, and why. It takes a lot of inspiration from The Return of the Obra Dinn, and it’s an incredibly satisfying experience.

The Spider of Lanka serves as a prequel to the events of Golden Idol, which explores the origins of the ancient relic, before it causes the long string of deaths in the main game. It will introduce a total of three new scenarios to unravel and solve, and the publisher indicates these will be on the meatier end of the spectrum, lasting for about an hour each.

Given that The Case of the Golden Idol was one of the most memorable releases of 2022 (at least, for those who played it), the idea of diving back into its grim, ugly world is very enticing.

Golden Idol Mysteries: The Spider of Lanka will be available on 4 May 2023. The Case of the Golden Idol is available now on PC via Steam.

GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

