RGG Summit 2023 to provide Yakuza / Like A Dragon updates

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio (RGG Studio), the developer of the Like A Dragon series (formerly known as Yakuza), has announced a June 2023 showcase that will provide updates on the company’s projects. Called the RGG Summit Summer 2023, It will take place on 16 June 2023 at 12:00pm JST, amidst a slew of Summer Games Fest 2023-related events and showcases. Here’s how that start time translates internationally.

RGG Summit 2023 Global Start Times:

North America: 8:00pm PST / 11:00pm EST (15 May 2023)

United Kingdom: 4:00am GMT (16 May 2023)

Australia: 1:00pm AEST (16 May 2023)

The event will be livestreamed on RGG Studio YouTube channel.

The developer has already made two announcements during June, including revealing the details of Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, and a brief teaser trailer for Like A Dragon 8, now officially called Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, which suggests that the game will venture outside Japan for the first time. The trailer debuted at the 2023 Xbox Game Showcase.

At the RGG Summit in 2022, the company revealed three games. One of them was Like A Dragon: Ishin!, a remake of a major spin-off title, which was released in February 2023.

Like A Dragon 8 was also announced, which we now to be called Infinite Wealth. It’s the next mainline title starring new protagonist Kasuga Ichiban, who took over from Kazuma Kiryu in Yakuza: Like A Dragon (essentially Yakuza/Like A Dragon 7). Kiryu will play a supporting role in Like A Dragon 8.

Also revealed was Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, a spin-off starring Kazuma Kiryu, detailing the events that occurred during his time in seclusion after Yakuza 6.

It’s very likely that RGG Summit 2023 will play host to more information about the two yet-to-be-release titles, and potentially news about additional upcoming projects from the studio.

Aside from the Like A Dragon series, the studio has also developed Judgment, a separate series set in the same universe that follows private detective Takayuki Yagami and his partner Masaharu Kaito as they solve crimes and, in the case of Lost Judgment, beat up a lot of high school kids. The Judgment carries the torch of the studio’s traditional real-time action combat system, while the mainline Like A Dragon series moved to adopt a turn-based RPG battle system with Yakuza 7.

The studio has also, in the past, created titles based on licensed properties with its signature game style, namely Fist of the North Star, so there’s always a possibility that RGG Studio might take on more of those kinds of projects. A JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure adaptation could be a natural follow-up.

We’ll know much more after the showcase airs on 16 June 2023.