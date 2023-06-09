New Yakuza game Like a Dragon Gaiden trailer revealed

Details and new screenshots for the upcoming Yakuza / Like A Dragon spinoff game, succinctly named Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, have been picked up by PlayStation Store price tracking website, PSDeals. The game is reportedly set for release on 9 November 2023.

While the presumably scraped data has now seemingly disappeared from the site, it was visible long enough to be picked up by outlets like Gematsu, who have reproduced them.

The game was likely slated to be revealed in full at the RGG Summit showcase, hosted by developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, which is set for 16 June 2023.

[Update: A new trailer for Like A Dragon Gaiden debuted at the Summer Game Fest 2023 showcase, confirming its release date of 9 November 2023]

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

[The original story follows below]

Though these reportedly official details have now leaked, we should at least be able to look forward to some kind of trailer or gameplay demo during the summit.

Spoilers for Like A Dragon Gaiden and Yakuza 6: The Song of Life follow

Image: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

As expected, Like A Dragon Gaiden revisits the story of the former primary Yakuza series protagonist Kazuma Kiryu, following the events of Yakuza 6. He now has a codename, Joryu, and will seemingly be taking part in some undercover work, but it’s unclear for whom.

The game will allegedly be set in the fictional Sotenbori (which parallels real-life Osaka) as well as the real-world Yokahama, which featured in both Yakuza 7 and Lost Judgment. There is also a third location, referred to as ‘the mysterious Castle’, which appears to be an ostentatious entertainment district, judging by the screenshots.

Read: Kenny Omega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio discuss Yakuza / Like A Dragon development

The reportedly official description remarks that Kiryu ‘faked his own death and abandoned his name for the sake of protecting his family’, but has now been drawn out of hiding.

One of the primary features of Like A Dragon Gaiden is a brand new fighting style, which will co-exist with Kiryu’s signature, chaotic street brawling, which he has used for several games. The two styles are termed ‘Yakuza’ and ‘Agent.’

Image: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

The new ‘Agent’ style is seemingly focused on speed and precision, as well as the use of high-tech gadgets to stun enemies and disable them. This is opposed to the traditional ‘Yakuza’ style, which leverages raw strength and aggression, as well as presumably using environmental objects to cause an amusing amount of violence.

The description also describes several minigames and side activities, which have become synonymous with series, such as karaoke, slot-car racing, and a live-action cabaret club, which should raise some eyebrows. A character named Akame, described as an ‘informant’, will be your vector into the game’s sub-missions.

Image: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Like A Dragon Gaiden will seemingly release on 9 November 2023 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

The official PlayStation Store description follows below, courtesy of Gematsu via PSDeals.

Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Erase Your Past to Protect Your Future

Once a legendary yakuza, Kazuma Kiryu faked his own death and abandoned his name for the sake of protecting his family. Now, he is thrust into conflict by a mysterious figure attempting to drive him out of hiding.

Under the codename “Joryu,” Kiryu embarks on a gripping action narrative with bone-shattering combat in vibrant locations filled with exciting characters and activities.

Image: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Ultimate Combat with Two High-Impact Fighting Styles

Dynamically switch between the Yakuza and Agent fighting styles in visceral melee combat.

With the Yakuza style, strike fear into enemies by unleashing wildly aggressive moves powered by Kiryu’s unparalleled strength and flair.

Or up the ante with the Agent style by delivering blows with absolute speed and precision, while using an array of high-tech gadgets like electrified bind wires to stun enemies then send them flying.

Strategically adapt to the situation and leverage both styles to dominate and destroy hordes of enemies.

Endless Entertainment

Whether you’re brawling in the secret Castle arena, singing a new karaoke song, enjoying a drink at the live-action cabaret club, or racing in the pocket circuit, the world offers a variety of immersive experiences.

An intriguing informant named Akame also provides thrilling sub-missions, drawing you into an epic showdown that unfolds the more you explore and enjoy Sotenbori, Yokohama and the mysterious Castle.

Notes