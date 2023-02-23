Resident Evil 4 remake is getting a free VR mode

Capcom has officially confirmed the upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake will get a dedicated VR mode as free DLC for players with a PlayStation VR2 device. While previously unannounced, the developer confirmed the mode was in development on the same day the PS VR2 launched.

The mode is a major surprise, but it’s not the franchise’s first foray into VR. Smash hit Resident Evil Village also has a VR mode – and this was part of the launch lineup for PS VR2. In addition, the original version of Resident Evil 4 also got a complete Meta Quest VR port in 2021, which translated the action into a genuinely horrific 3D world.

Should the VR version of the RE4 remake take cues from this excellent Armature-developed experience, it will likely be more than scary enough for franchise fans. With the added power of the PS VR2, which includes modern haptics, eye-tracking, and other features designed to boost immersion, fans can expect genuinely bone-chilling horror (and plenty of realistic, bloody gore).

The Resident Evil 4 remake is currently set to launch on 24 March 2023, although the VR mode for the game is not yet dated. In our experiences with the upcoming game, we noted it was shaping up to be a satisfying, worthy successor to the original horror romp.

‘Walking through the dense forest surrounding the isolated village and facing off against mobs of angry villagers brought back so many memories – yet the added detail to the atmosphere allowed by modern technology made the experience feel far more disconcerting,’ GamesHub previewer Alessandro Fillari wrote of his time with the game.

‘There was a constant eerie vibe in the demo, and that familiar sense of dread the Resident Evil games are so good at illustrating is quite potent from this early gameplay. The game begins in the dark, but once the morning light comes, that eeriness doesn’t dissipate in the slightest.’

Now imagine that, but in totally immersive VR.

The Resident Evil 4 remake is set to launch on 24 March 2023 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC. Stay tuned for updates on the game’s highly-anticipated VR mode.