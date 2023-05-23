Relic Entertainment faces major layoffs as Sega restructures

Relic Entertainment, the game development studio known for Company of Heroes and Age of Empires IV, will be restructured following major layoffs. Around 121 jobs have reportedly been cut, as parent company Sega has determined a new edict to focus on the studio’s core franchises, including Company of Heroes.

‘At a time where external factors are impacting our industry more than ever, the difficult decision to restructure has been made to ensure that maximum focus can be placed on Relic’s core franchises,’ Sega announced, per GamesIndustry.biz.

‘Sega is in a healthy financial position and remains fully committed to supporting and investing in Relic Entertainment and the franchises it is responsible for, including the critically acclaimed Company of Heroes series. We’re confident that following this necessary restructure, the studio will be in a position of strength to continue delivering outstanding experiences to players all over the world.’

Sega said the decision was ‘incredibly difficult’ as Relic Entertainment ‘treasures its people and is proud of the culture it’s grown’. The company has announced it will support all staff laid off with ‘career transition services and severance packages.’

‘We would like to offer our sincerest thanks to each of them for the part they’ve played in helping Relic Entertainment’s projects achieve global renown,’ Sega said.

Relic Entertainment and Sega will continue to support the recently-released Company of Heroes 3 in the months ahead. The impact of this decision on other, in-development projects is currently unknown.

Our thoughts are with those impacted by the layoffs.