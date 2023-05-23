News

 > News > Business

Relic Entertainment faces major layoffs as Sega restructures

Relic Entertainment will be restructured as parent company Sega seeks cost-cutting measures.
24 May 2023
Leah J. Williams
relic entertainment studio layoffs

Business

Image: Relic Entertainment

Share Icon

Relic Entertainment, the game development studio known for Company of Heroes and Age of Empires IV, will be restructured following major layoffs. Around 121 jobs have reportedly been cut, as parent company Sega has determined a new edict to focus on the studio’s core franchises, including Company of Heroes.

‘At a time where external factors are impacting our industry more than ever, the difficult decision to restructure has been made to ensure that maximum focus can be placed on Relic’s core franchises,’ Sega announced, per GamesIndustry.biz.

‘Sega is in a healthy financial position and remains fully committed to supporting and investing in Relic Entertainment and the franchises it is responsible for, including the critically acclaimed Company of Heroes series. We’re confident that following this necessary restructure, the studio will be in a position of strength to continue delivering outstanding experiences to players all over the world.’

Read: Age of Empires IV wants to teach valuable lessons about history

Sega said the decision was ‘incredibly difficult’ as Relic Entertainment ‘treasures its people and is proud of the culture it’s grown’. The company has announced it will support all staff laid off with ‘career transition services and severance packages.’

‘We would like to offer our sincerest thanks to each of them for the part they’ve played in helping Relic Entertainment’s projects achieve global renown,’ Sega said.

Relic Entertainment and Sega will continue to support the recently-released Company of Heroes 3 in the months ahead. The impact of this decision on other, in-development projects is currently unknown.

Our thoughts are with those impacted by the layoffs.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Business Education & Student News Game Development Mobile News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
diablo immortal game loot boxes pegi plaion
?>
News

Activision Blizzard and Plaion fined for not disclosing loot boxes

PEGI has taken a tougher stance on loot boxes in games since early 2020.

Leah J. Williams
alone in the dark mini showcase
?>
News

Alone in the Dark reboot gets mini-showcase in May 2023

Alone in the Dark will get a re-reveal during an upcoming THQ Nordic mini-showcase.

Leah J. Williams
Apple Design Awards 2023
?>
News

Apple Design Awards 2023 finalists include Marvel Snap, and more

The Apple Design Awards for 2023 include games like Marvel Snap, Resident Evil Village, Diablo Immortal, Knotwords, Hindsight, and more.

Edmond Tran
igea smart program 2023
?>
Education & Student News

IGEA launches SMART game mentorship program for 2023

The SMART Program will officially return in 2023, with new mentorship opportunities for emerging game creators.

Leah J. Williams
Dynasty of the Sands
?>
News

PlaySide Publishing announces first title, Dynasty of the Sands

An Ancient Egyptian-themed city-building strategy game, Dynasty of the Sands is the first title to be signed by PlaySide Publishing.

Edmond Tran
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login