Redfall won’t have 60 FPS performance option on Xbox at launch

Redfall, the upcoming vampire shooter from Arkane, won't have the graphical options you'd expect from a modern console game at launch.
13 Apr 2023
Edmond Tran
Redfall Remi Arkane Austin

Xbox

Image: Arkane Studios / Bethesda

It seems like Redfall, the upcoming vampire-themed shooter from Arkane Studios, will have some restrictions when it comes to performance and display options upon its launch on 2 May 2023 – at least, on Xbox Series X/S consoles.

In a post on Twitter, the official Redfall account plainly stated that when the game launches on Xbox, it will only ship with a ‘Quality’ graphics mode. This means the game will only run at a 2160p (4K) resolution at 30 frames-per-second (FPS) on an Xbox Series X console. On the less powerful Xbox Series S console, the game will run at a 1440p resolution at 30 FPS.

The issue here is that typically, most modern console blockbusters ship with another option, usually referred to as ‘Performance’ mode, which prioritises a higher framerate for smoother motion – usually a target of 60 FPS – while resigning to a lower image resolution, which usually results in less visual detail.

Read: Everything we know about Arkane’s Redfall

While sticking with the ‘Quality mode’ option won’t be an issue for most, it’s understandable that a significant portion of video game enthusiasts prefer a higher framerate, especially for games that benefit from smoother motion, like a first-person shooter. Some games like Halo and Call of Duty are capable of 120 FPS on consoles, given the right screen. A smoother framerate can also help with motion sickness, in some instances.

A 60 FPS mode will be added to Redfall at ‘a later date’, although no other specifics have been given. It’s assumed that the PC version of Redfall will have no such restrictions – graphical options are typically more granular on PC games, and allow for a wider spectrum of performance.

Redfall will be an Xbox console exclusive, and will not come to PS5 consoles, following Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda in 2021, though a PS5 version was reportedly in development before this occurred.

That shouldn’t be an indication of why Redfall has that restriction, however, as the Xbox Series X is certainly comparable to the PS5, in terms of technical performance.

Despite this complication, Redfall seems like a promising title so far. In the GamesHub preview of Redfall, we remarked that the press demo ‘hinted at a wild, horror-filled adventure packed with trope-busting encounters and creative set pieces that combine Arkane’s traditional first-person gameplay style with darker, fantasy-infused scenarios.’

Redfall will be released on 2 May 2023 for PC and Xbox Series X/S.

04/12/2023 11:40 pm GMT

GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

