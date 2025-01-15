Rebel Wolves unveils debut game, The Blood of Dawnwalker

Rebel Wolves, the studio formed of CD Projekt Red veterans, has announced its debut game, The Blood of Dawnwalker. Previously, the studio had released a teaser image of its upcoming project, which suggested a gothic theme – and now, we know for sure it’s a vampire tale with a focus on the fight between light and darkness.

As announced, The Blood of Dawnwalker will see players embody a young vampire named Coen, who questions the nature of vampirism, and the ongoing war against humanity. The game is set in an alternative 14th century, where vampires and plague ravage human society, and the vampires plot the complete downfall of their rivals.

“14 Century Europe. Bloody conflicts sweep the lands, and the Black Death comes for the survivors,” Rebel Wolves said of its new adventure. “In the wake of the disasters claiming thousands of lives, the decimated human population struggles for survival. It’s a moment of weakness – and that’s all they needed.”

“Vampires Seize Their Opportunity. They walk out of the shadows and claim what they’ve been denied for centuries: freedom, and power that comes with it. Other creatures of the night follow their lead. Legends turn into reality, and history as we know it will never be the same.”

Coen will “tread the line between the world of day and the realm of night” as he works to push back vampire forces, or join them – with choice being key to his journey. It appears players will be able to shape Coen as they wish, determining what path lies ahead.

In the first, cinematic trailer for the upcoming game, we got a solid look at this conflict, including the dire circumstances facing humanity, and what role Coen will play in forging a brighter (or darker) future.

Also revealed in the trailer is that gameplay will be revealed in Summer 2025 [Northern Hemisphere], with more news set to arrive in the coming months. It appears The Blood of Dawnwalker is making significant progress in development, and that we’ll get a meaty new look sooner, rather than later.

Given the experience of the Rebel Wolves team, and that the game is being led by the director of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, we expect big things from this RPG. We’ll learn much more about the game in the coming months, so stay tuned.