Ex-CD Projekt Red developers reveal new game, Dawnwalker

Rebel Wolves, the studio founded by former developers of CD Projekt Red (The Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077), has revealed the title of its debut game, Dawnwalker, alongside a new image depicting a sword-bearing figure flying through the air. While the studio has been secretive about what’s to come, it’s now ready to reveal more.

As previously detailed, the game is a “AAA IP, story-driven RPG saga for PCs and next-gen consoles” and it appears to be set in the Middle Ages. Recent hints reveal it may be a high fantasy story with a focus on vampires, potentially inspired by past work on The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine.

In addition to its latest teasers, Rebel Wolves has revealed CD Projekt alumni Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz is serving as the game’s creative director. “We want to craft a world that you will want to explore and dive deep into and tell stories that make you care about the characters,” he said in a press release, per GameInformer.

“We aim to deliver an experience that will allow for a variety of choices and room for experimentation when replayed. Helping craft this experience with so many talented people will be my mission at Rebel Wolves, and I can’t wait for everyone to see what the team has been up to for quite a while now.”

For now, Rebel Wolves is keeping its cards close to its chest, only confirming the name of the game following some internet sleuthing which revealed copyrighted name filings in 2022. As for the game’s nature, the name is certainly very evocative, and has already inspired much speculation.

The vampire theming is easy to assume, based on the teaser image posted by Rebel Wolves on Twitter / X. The figure in the image holds a sword – suggesting medieval warfare – but its free hand sports long claws, and it has a shadowy trail behind it that suggests flight, potentially in the form of bats.

In popular mythology, a “Dawnwalker” can also be interpreted as a vampire that walks in the daylight, given “Daywalker” is typically used to refer to a vampire immune to the sunlight. Perhaps the most famous daywalker in fiction is Marvel’s Blade, who is also set to be the subject of his own video game in future, courtesy of Arkane Lyon.

Should current speculation prove correct, we could see vampires reigning over the world of video games in the next few years, with a number of blood-sucking projects currently in the works.

For now, we’ll have to wait to see what Rebel Wolves is working on, and whether current assumptions about its mystery project are correct. Given the talent behind the game, Dawnwalker will certainly be a video game to watch.