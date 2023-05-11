Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart joins PlayStation Plus in May 2023

PlayStation Plus is getting a blockbuster entry in May 2023, with subscribers on the Extra, Premium, and Deluxe tiers able to jump into Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for the low price of a monthly subscription. As one of the flagship PS5-exclusive games, it’s an essential adventure – and those who’ve yet to experience it should certainly make time to jump in.

It’s one of a handful of great games landing on PlayStation Plus this month, with the rest of the lineup including fellow hits like the modern Tomb Raider reboot trilogy, Arkane’s excellent Dishonored 2, Watch Dogs: Legion, and a new puzzle game from the publishers of Tetris Effect, called Humanity.

Read: Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Review: A window into the future

Elsewhere, PlayStation Plus is growing its library of classics with new additions from the PSP era, including a Syphon Filter spin-off.

Here’s every game coming to PlayStation Plus in May 2023.

PlayStation Plus Extra, Premium and Deluxe Games for May 2023

Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop (PS4 | PS5)

Conan Exiles (PS4)

Dishonored 2 (PS4)

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider (PS4)

Humanity (PS4 | PS5)

Lake (PS4 | PS5)

Rain World (PS4)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5)

Rise of the Tomb Raider (PS4)

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (PS4)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (PS4)

Soundfall (PS4 | PS5)

Rune Factory 4 Special (PS4)

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (PS4)

The Evil Within 2 (PS4)

Thymesia (PS5)

Watch Dogs: Legion (PS4 | PS5)

Wolfenstein: Youngblood (PS4)

PlayStation Plus Extra, Premium Classics for May 2023

Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow (PS4 | PS5)

Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light (PS4 | PS5)

Pursuit Force (PS4 | PS5)

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered (PS4)

Every game listed will be available from 16 May 2023.

Ahead of this release, several titles will depart the platform including Marvel’s Spider-Man, Resident Evil, and NBA 2K Playgrounds 2.