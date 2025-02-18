Rare is still working on Everwild, per Phil Spencer

Rare is still working on its previously-announced adventure game Everwild, according to Microsoft Head of Gaming, Phil Spencer. While only brief, the update will likely come as a relief to those who’ve been closely watching Rare in recent years, and particularly those curious about what’s going on behind the scenes.

Everwild was revealed as one of Rare’s next big projects, way back in late 2019. At the time, it was described as an original third-person adventure with “god game” elements and minimal combat. In 2020, a trailer revealed sweeping plains and magical vistas. A group of travellers are seen telling stories around a fire, and strange creatures are guided through a variety of landscapes – high mountains, grassy fields, forests, seas, and beyond.

This was the last public glimpse of Everwild – and the last time official word was delivered. Via the XboxEra podcast, we now have a fresh update, and while Phil Spencer isn’t directly involved with the game’s development, he plays a key part on the publisher side, and has an overview of all of Microsoft’s major gaming studios.

When asked to discuss games he was most excited for in future, Spencer said: “I’ll say because I was recently out at Rare. It’s nice to see the team with Everwild and the progress that they’re making.”

Spencer also went on to highlight that Microsoft has been able to give developers time to work on their biggest ideas. Hopefully, this will benefit Rare in the long-run, as it continues to work on Everwild – which does appear to still be in development.

Previously, this was in doubt, as reports had revealed some apparent tumult behind the scenes. In 2020, creative director Simon Woodroffe departed the project, replaced by Gregg Mayles (Sea of Thieves, Banjo-Kazooie). There was also the belief that the game had been rebooted at some point in development, although Microsoft denied these claims, calling them “a little extreme.”

Whatever the case, it appears faith remains in Everwild, and that it’s currently well into development at Rare. At this stage, we don’t know what the game looks like, or how it’s changed since its 2020 trailer, but Spencer’s comments are a positive sign that we may see more of the game soon. Fingers crossed, and keep an eye on the horizon for more.