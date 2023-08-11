News

Quake 2 remaster surprise-launched during QuakeCon 2023

Quake 2 (Enhanced) includes a new expansion, improved multiplayer, and upgraded visuals.
11 Aug 2023
Leah J. Williams
quake 2 remaster release

Image: Bethesda

To kick off its annual QuakeCon celebration, Bethesda has surprise-released a new Nightdive Studios ‘enhanced’ remaster for classic FPS Quake 2, complete with upgraded visuals, widescreen support, improved multiplayer, and a whole new game expansion developed by MachineGames (Wolfenstein: The New Colossus).

Anyone who already owns Quake 2 on PC via Steam and GOG will automatically get the new version, with the games split into two labels: Original, which includes the ‘untouched and still-moddable version of the game previously released’ and Enhanced, the new release with improvements across the board.

The enhanced version of the game is also available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch as a standalone purchase. Additionally, the game is coming to Xbox Game Pass for subscribers.

Read: QuakeCon 2023 dates and physical event details announced

The new release of Quake 2 appears to be the definitive package, with the release including restored content, alongside both major expansions – Mission Pack: The Reckoning and Mission Pack: Ground Zero – and the new Call of the Machine campaign, which adds in 28 campaign levels, and a new Deathmatch map. Also included is the Nintendo 64 port of Quake 2, which includes additional levels and graphical improvements.

As Bethesda has detailed in a new blog, this release has a strong focus on supporting multiplayer. The game will have online crossplay for PC and consoles, as well as split-screen modes to hop in with friends. As in the original release, you’ll be able to play through the Quake 2 story mode campaigns, and also battle in Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch, and Capture the Flag modes.

The new version of Quake 2 is now available for PC and consoles – including Nintendo Switch. You can learn more about this release and its enhancements on the Bethesda website.

