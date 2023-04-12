QuakeCon 2023 dates and physical event details announced

QuakeCon 2023 has officially been announced, with Bethesda revealing that the show will finally return to an in-person format in August 2023, after years of being digital-only. There is a catch, however, as this year’s event will look very different to its predecessors.

Rather than hosting a major in-person event and show, Bethesda is instead focussing on the community-based BYOC (Bring Your Own Computer) LAN portion of QuakeCon for 2023. Players will be able to register their interest and purchase paid tickets to the ‘reimagined and upgraded’ BYOC event, which will feature four days of ’round-the-clock’ gaming as well as fun activities and the opportunity for meetups.

The event will be hosted at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas, United States, and will include returning ‘fan-favourite activities’ including Tabletop Village, BYOC community events, and the QuakeCon Finals Party. The annual finale of the Quake World Championships will also be hosted at the event, allowing ticket holders a front-row seat.

Notably, this event will not include an exhibit hall or general admission activities.

If you can’t attend in person, QuakeCon 2023 will also feature an online component which should include a range of livestreamed panels and announcements, as per prior years. So far, the lineup of this showcase has not been confirmed, but you can expect new deep dives into Bethesda games including Quake, and community-run celebrations.

‘QuakeCon is our favourite event of the year, and we can’t wait to finally see our incredible QuakeCon community in-person again, celebrate games, and frag all weekend with thousands of friends,’ Marty Stratton, studio head of id Software said of the event in a press release. ‘For our first year back, QuakeCon 2023 is focusing on the fan favourite BYOC and the players that made QuakeCon the best gaming gathering for more than 25 years.’

QuakeCon 2023 will take place on 10-13 August 2023 in Grapevine, Texas. Those who are unable to attend will be able to tune into all the major QuakeCon showcases and reveals online, via Twitch. Stay tuned for the latest news out of the long-running event.