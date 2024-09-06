PS5 Pro seemingly confirmed in PlayStation anniversary image

PlayStation today announced a raft of activities to celebrate “30 Years of PlayStation” including the release of digital game soundtracks, and a new “Shapes of Play” product collection. But while those announcements all seem nice, they’ve been largely undermined by much bigger news: PlayStation has seemingly confirmed the upcoming launch of the PS5 Pro within its anniversary celebration logo.

In late August, prominent leaker billbil-kun – who is most known for accurately spoiling PlayStation Plus game inclusions – posted an image of the potential PS5 Pro design on Dealabs. To protect their sources and avoid potential legal trouble, billbil-kun sketched an image of the PS5 Pro, rather than posting the original source. Notably, the console sketched looks a lot like the PS5, but with four striations across its centre, to mark it as different.

While folks treated the image with a reasonable amount of skepticism, billbil-kun’s reputation as a reliable leaker was certainly acknowledged. There was great potential this was the true design of the PS5 Pro, and that new details of the console would arrive shortly.

Now, it appears this design may be confirmed – as a very similar console appears in the PlayStation 30th Anniversary celebration cover image. If you zoom in between the PlayStation logo and the “30th” text, you can see a remarkably familiar silhouette that seems to align with billbil-kun’s sketch.

Is this the PS5 Pro?

Image: Sony / PlayStation

Sony has, of course, not responded to speculation around this image – but it does feel very close to official confirmation. No other Sony device looks like the rectangle pictured, and there is already representation for the existing PS5 in the image. The “PS5 Pro” is also depicted right above a PS5 controller, which could provide another hint.

The reality is this image has very likely been placed on purpose, to sow the seeds of speculation and excitement. A mid-generation refresh for the PS5 has been discussed for several months now, with many commentators alleging a new release is imminent – as has become precedent with every other PlayStation generation.

As for what a refreshed PS5 Pro could offer, that’s currently unclear. Already, the existing PS5 is capable of near-seamless 4K@120Hz video output, allowing solid photorealism and quick load times for the latest games. It’s hard to see how much further the tech can be pushed, and what a more powerful console could accomplish.

Given the teaser image and its sudden reveal to mark 30 Years of PlayStation, we are likely to hear much more about this console shortly. The seeds have already been sown here, with Sony now likely planning for a grander reveal in the months ahead.

You can learn more about PlayStation’s anniversary celebration ideas, beyond the seeming reveal of the PS5 Pro, on the latest PlayStation Blog post.