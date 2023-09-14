PS Plus Extra, Deluxe, Premium Game catalogue for September 2023

PlayStation has officially announced the incoming game catalogue for PS Plus Extra, Deluxe, and Premium subscribers, with plenty of essential adventures on the way from 19 September 2023 – including the recent Australian-made hit, Unpacking.

Joining this gorgeous pixel puzzler is the mind-bending NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…, the evergreen Civilization 6, and the console edition of theme park creation sim, Planet Coaster, amongst other games. Star Ocean fans will also get a real treat in September, with the addition of The Divine Force, as well as several classic titles in the long-running franchise.

Here’s every new game launching via the PS Plus games catalogue in September 2023.

PS Plus Extra, Deluxe and Premium Games | September 2023

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… (PS4) – ‘Fight back against dreadful enemies with a visceral, uniquely customizable blend of swordplay and powerful magic in this enthralling action RPG, a one-of-a-kind prequel to the critically-acclaimed masterpiece NieR: Automata.’

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (PS4) – ‘Uncover the truth and delve into a 2D side scrolling adventure featuring gorgeous art and environments. Then, battle the kaiju in fast-paced, top-down combat.’

Civilization 6 (PS4) – ‘Civilization is a turn-based strategy game in which you attempt to build an empire to stand the test of time. Explore a new land, research technology, conquer your enemies, and go head-to-head with history’s most renowned leaders as you attempt to build the greatest civilization the world has ever known.’

Star Ocean: The Divine Force (PS4 | PS5) – ‘Square Enix and Tri-Ace present an action-packed science-fiction RPG, packing in a lavish, story-driven space opera, innovative traversal mechanics, and fast-paced combat.’

Sniper Ghost Warrior: Contracts 2 (PS4 | PS5) – ‘Take on the role of Raven, Contract Sniper Assassin, as he embarks on a new series of contracts in a lawless region in a dramatic single-player campaign. Tasked with a seemingly impossible task, your mission is to topple an insidious criminal syndicate and bring them to justice.’

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir (PS4) – ‘Take control of the magnificently hand-rendered characters in the enchanted realm of Erion, filled with mythical beasts and gargantuan monsters. Five character plots intertwine with each chapter centering on a unique protagonist and their struggles.’

Unpacking (PS4 | PS5) – ‘Unpacking is a zen game about the familiar experience of pulling possessions out of boxes and fitting them into a new home. Part block-fitting puzzle, part home decoration, you are invited to create a satisfying living space while learning clues about the life you’re unpacking.’

Planet Coaster: Console Edition (PS4 | PS5) – ‘Surprise and delight crowds as you build the coaster park of your dreams and manage a truly living world with unparalleled attention to detail. Whatever your skill level, bring your ideas to life.’

This War of Mine: Final Cut (PS5) – ‘In This War Of Mine, you do not play as an elite soldier, rather as a group of civilians trying to survive in a besieged city; struggling with a lack of food, medicine and constant danger from snipers and hostile scavengers.’

Cloudpunk (PS4 | PS5) – ‘In this story-based exploration game, a neon-noir story in a rain-drenched cyberpunk metropolis, you will meet a diverse range of characters including androids, AI and unscrupulous humans at every level of society.’

Contra: Rogue Corps (PS4) – ‘Play locally or online for up to four players, picking from 4 outrageous characters, each with their own weird style and colourful attitude and build over 100 weapons and augment your character with bionic body parts earned in-mission.’

Tails Noir / Backbone (PS4 | PS5) – ‘Tails Noir is a post-noir narrative adventure. Become raccoon private eye Howard Lotor and explore dystopian Vancouver inhabited by animals as you uncover a deeply personal story of change and transformation.’

Call of the Sea (PS4 | PS5) – ‘It is 1934, in the far reaches of the South Pacific. Norah has crossed the ocean following the trail of her missing husband’s expedition and finds herself on a lush island paradise – a nameless, forgotten place, dotted with the remnants of a lost civilization, fantastic sights… and occult mysteries.’

West of Dead (PS4) – ‘Step into the boots of the dead man William Mason (voiced by Ron Perlman) and descend into the grim and gritty world of Purgatory in this fast-paced cover shooter which combines the fluidity of twin-stick controls and tactical cover usage.’

Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness (PS4) – ‘The Pangalactic Federation is nearing the fulfillment of its mission to bring peace and order to the galaxy. However, the embers of conflict begin to stir once again, six thousand light years from Earth on the planet of Faykreed, as a mysterious young girl is found amongst the wreckage of a downed spacecraft.’

Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls (PS4 | PS5) – ‘Adventure City, here we come! Be your favorite pups including Chase, Skye, Marshall, and new streetwise city girl, Liberty – and use their unique abilities in high-adrenaline rescue missions.’

PS Plus Deluxe and Premium Classics | September 2023

Star Ocean First Departure R (PS4) – ‘From 16-bit RPG, to PSP remake, and now a PS4 HD remaster – find out how the illustrious sci-fi RPG series began in this enhanced reimagining of the very first title.’

Star Ocean: Till the End of Time (PS4) – ‘The series made its debut on PS2 for its third release, retaining the sci-fi elements and real-time combat of its predecessors in an all-new, standalone adventure.’

Star Ocean: The Last Hope (PS4) – ‘The fourth title in the series debuted on PlayStation in the form of this PS4 remaster, originally released in 2017, with the game’s story set before the events of the original game.’

Dragon’s Crown Pro (PS4) – ‘Regardless if magic or steel is your fancy, this 2D action RPG offers a variety of ranged and close combat options for this classic, side scrolling, beat ‘em up.’

Every game announced for the PS Plus Game Catalogue will be available from 19 September 2023.