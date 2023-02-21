Level-5 will showcase new Professor Layton game in March 2023

Prolific game studio Level-5 has announced a major Level-5 Vision showcase, set to air in March 2023. It will reportedly contain new information about upcoming games, including surprise sequels Professor Layton and the New World of Steam, and Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time. Decapolice, Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, and Megaton Musashi Wired will also make an appearance.

While not much is known about this presentation, Level-5 has promised it will include new details about its upcoming video game slate, which contains a range of exciting games. At this stage, it’s unclear if other surprise announcements will be made – but regardless, there’s plenty worth getting excited about.

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam was first revealed during a Nintendo Direct in early February 2023. The first teaser for the game showed off the titular Professor wandering through a steampunk world, but not much else. Expect yet another trailer, or at least a heartier look at the game, during Level-5 Vision 2023.

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time fared slightly better during its own Nintendo Direct announcement, getting a complete gameplay trailer and a launch window during the show. Expect Level-5 to reveal more details about this adventure-sim shortly – potentially in the form of new in-game class reveals, or a firmer release date.

Reveals for Inazuma Eleven, Megaton Musashi and Decapolice should be similarly juicy.

For what it’s worth, one of Level-5’s biggest and most enduring franchises – Yo-kai Watch – has not been mentioned in the Level-5 Vision 2023 announcement. Those looking for news of the franchise’s next entry, or perhaps an English language port of Yo-kai Watch 4, will need to temper expectations.

How to watch Level-5 Vision 2023 in March 2023

Level-5 Vision 2023 will be live on the LEVEL5ch YouTube channel from 8:00 pm JST on 9 March 2023.

Here’s how those time zones work out around the world:

Australia – 10:00 pm AEDT | 9:00 pm AEST | 9:30 pm ACDT | 7:00pm AWST (9 March)

– 10:00 pm AEDT | 9:00 pm AEST | 9:30 pm ACDT | 7:00pm AWST (9 March) United States – 6:00 am EST | 3:00 am PST (9 March)

– 6:00 am EST | 3:00 am PST (9 March) United Kingdom – 12:00 pm CET (9 March)

The show will be livestreamed with English and Traditional Chinese subtitles, so everyone should be able to watch along. Stay tuned for all the latest news out of this highly-anticipated showcase.