News

 > News > Business

Take-Two has sold Private Division to an undisclosed buyer

Private Division's entire IP library is included in the deal.
7 Nov 2024 9:05
Leah J. Williams
tales of the shire pax aus 2024

Business

Image: Weta Workshop

Share Icon

Take-Two Interactive has officially sold Private Division to an undisclosed buyer, for an undisclosed sum. The deal includes the Private Division label, as well as the studio’s major IP – although early access action-RPG No Rest for the Wicked will continue to be overseen by Take-Two.

Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said the company would soon reveal who had purchased Private Division, and what the next steps are for the company. In discussion, Zelnick also revealed Take-Two sold Private Division to focus on its core and mobile businesses in the long term.

“We’re really best at these big AAA experiences,” Zelnick said. “We have the biggest intellectual properties in the interactive entertainment business, some of the biggest intellectual properties in the overall entertainment business and to make sequels to existing beloved franchises as well as to create new hit intellectual properties is our mission.”

He also made clear that while Private Division did “a great job supporting independent developers,” Take-Two is now looking for larger hits. That desire seemingly contributed to the now-confirmed shut downs of Roll7 and Intercept Games, both of which were working on smaller, but still beloved franchises. Previously, Zelnick claimed these studios had not been shut down.

Read: Roll7 and Intercept Games reportedly shut down by Take-Two

Private Division, in recent times, has also been impacted heavily by Take-Two’s cost reduction program, which initiated layoffs and shut downs for a variety of studios. In April, Take-Two announced around 5% of all staff at the studio would be laid off.

Now, the path ahead for remaining employees is relatively unclear. Private Division being sold suggests it will be supported well into the future, under new management. With major titles like Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game on the way in March 2025, and other projects in the works, the publishing label has plenty left in the tank.

Zelnick has promised more news shortly, so we’ll soon hear which company has now added Private Division to its roster of labels, and hopefully learn more about what’s planned for the company and its biggest franchises.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
warcraft 2 remastered leak
?>
News

Warcraft 2 Remastered logos spotted in Blizzard's test network

It looks like a fresh Warcraft remaster is on the way.

Leah J. Williams
nintendo switch 2 backward compatibility
?>
News

The Nintendo Switch 2 will officially be backward compatible

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has confirmed the Nintendo Switch successor will play Nintendo Switch games.

Leah J. Williams
steam deck australia release
?>
News

Steam Deck finally launches in Australia on 19 November

The wait is finally, officially over.

Leah J. Williams
Netflix Games
?>
News

Netflix appoints new VP of GenAI for Games after shutting in-house studio

Netflix has appointed Mike Verdu as its new VP of GenAI for Games.

Leah J. Williams
dragon age the veilguard review bombing
?>
News

Dragon Age: The Veilguard review bombing addressed by Fandom

The game's user score is sitting at 3.8 out of 10.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login