Amazon Prime Gaming is continuing their trend of providing free games via keys to all Prime subscribers in August, this time including the highly acclaimed third entry in the famous Civilization series. This is the full version which includes all of the expansions, meaning that players can experience this landmark title in its entirety.

Each key corresponds to a different platform (such as Epic or GOG), and as many of these games are older, you can likely pick them up at low prices through outlets like Steam if you don’t have a Prime subscription.

Going Back to Civilization 3

With Civilization 7 having just been released recently – along with a VR version by PlaySide Studios – fans of the series might not know what to expect going back in time 20 years to experience an earlier iteration.

At the same time, with that most recent release receiving a more mixed reception than the series has in the past, some players might be excited at the prospect of returning to the franchise’s heyday. This key is available as a GOG code.

Getting Started with the Thief Franchise

If you’re new to the Thief franchise, the definitive edition of the 2014 remake might be the best place to start. While it didn’t reach the levels of praise rewarded to its predecessor, its more recent release date might make it feel more accessible to new players.

Rebooting the franchise with the same setting and lead character, Thief (2014) can function as a great entry point – perhaps making you feel more confident exploring the original title if you enjoy what you find here. The key for Thief is available as a GOG code.

Hidden Gems

Between the rising prices of games and off-putting practices like microtransactions, many players find themselves favouring smaller, indie games. In fact, there are so many releases every year that fly under the radar, serving as a gold mine for players looking to explore something new.

One way to do that, however, is through some of the lesser known titles offered by services like Prime Gaming. In order of release, you can expect:

The Academy: The First Riddle (Amazons Games App)

Fate: The Traitor Soul (GOG code) – 14th August

Tin Hearts (GOG code) – 14th August

Necroking (GOG code) – 14th August

Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective (Amazon Games App) – 21st August

Silver Box Classics (GOG code) – 21st August

Heroes of Loot 2 (GOG code) – 28th August

Fantasy Empires (GOG code) – 28th August

City Legends: The Ghost of Misty Hill – Collector’s Edition (Legacy Games Code) – 28th August

The Value of Gaming Subscriptions

Prime looks to be wading wholeheartedly into the GaaS field, joining Sony, Microsoft and Humble Bundle. When done well, this can be a great way to maintain user interest over time, but it’s also becoming increasingly competitive, with gamers having to compare what Amazon is offering to what they might get through Playstation Plus or Game Pass.