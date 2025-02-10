Civilization 7 VR in development at PlaySide Studios

Civilization 7 is getting a VR adaptation for Meta Quest 3 and 3S, with Australian developer PlaySide Studios at the helm, and 2K on publishing duty. As PlaySide recently discussed with GamesHub, the studio specialises in games for a variety of platforms, and has achieved acclaim for its work on VR titles, including recent release, Dumb Ways: Free For All.

It’s great to see the studio getting to work on an ambitious title like Sid Meier’s Civilization 7 – VR, and to see it getting more global recognition.

While PlaySide largely focusses on its owned properties, it recently discussed the need to maintain diverse revenue streams, as a means to weather current economic storms. As part of its work, the studio focuses on original IP and internal funding, while also leaving the door open for contract work, which may support the company’s wider ambitions.

A project like the newly-announced Civilization 7 plays to the company’s strengths, and history. It should allow developers to demonstrate their experience in the VR space, as well as in the strategy genre.

Speaking to the development of VR game Dumb Ways: Free For All, Ben Kelly, General Manager of Brand & Licensing at PlaySide Studios recently said: “We wanted to pull from the expertise we’ve built over the last little while. You know, we’ve got some fantastic engineers that are great at optimising for headset use. It’s a different way to develop a game, right?”

This expertise is currently being put to use on Civilization 7 – VR, with a view to make this version of the game “distinct” and different from its PC and console counterpart, but buoyed by familiar principles of strategy and tactical gameplay.

Read: PlaySide Studios continues to defy the odds

In Civilization 7 – VR, players will guide their civilisation from a top-down perspective. Per the first trailer, the action of the title will be played on a central tabletop, with players able to move around this, using the Meta Quest controllers to guide their armies and buildings. Elements will also pop off the table, with leaders appearing to advise players, and some creations like rockets escaping your map.

Per PlaySide and 2K, it’s all about the immersion in this version of the game. Per its description, you’re encouraged to: “Immerse yourself as you build an empire to stand the test of time, research technological breakthroughs, and conquer or cooperate with rival civilisations as you explore the far reaches of the unknown world.”

As announced, Sid Meier’s Civilization 7 – VR is currently in development, and will launch sometime in Spring 2025 [Northern Hemisphere]. The game is currently available to wishlist, and there will likely be more news in the months to come.

Civilization 7, in the meantime, is currently available in “Advanced Access” on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, and will be available for everyone on 11 February 2025.