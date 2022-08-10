Powerhouse Ultimo is hosting a major gaming event in September

News

Powerhouse Late: Gaming will feature talks and showcases from across the entire games industry.
10 Aug 2022
Leah J. Williams
untitled goose game live

Image: House House

Powerhouse Late: Gaming returns on 1 September 2022, with the Powerhouse Ultimo gearing up for a massive night of developer talks, board game sessions, Untitled Goose Game shenanigans, and fireside chats. The night will begin at 5:00 pm AEST, and kick off with a talk from the Sydney-based developers of board game Blood on the Clock Tower. Following this, folks from studios including Wargaming Sydney, Chaos Theory, and Minds at Play will discuss their latest projects, and the wider games industry in Australia.

If sitting down for a night of talks isn’t your jam, there’s also a range of other activities you can take part in during Powerhouse Late: Gaming. A range of ‘new unreleased games designed and made by local developers in Sydney’ will be available for testing and playing throughout the event, and you’ll also be able to jump into multiplayer action with Untitled Goose Game, recently acquired by the museum.

Beyond these options, you can explore retro gaming and arcade cabinets from the Powerhouse Collection, as well as view other preserved artefacts that chart the history of video games. The bar will be open, there’ll be DJs playing throughout the night, and you’ll also be able to jump into tabletop gaming sessions with a series of games available including:

  • Dungeons & Dragons
  • Blood on the Clocktower
  • Other roleplaying games presented by Nina Earl, Steven Medway and Exiles Gaming Club

No matter what type of games you like playing, the Powerhouse will likely have something for you.

Read: All the Big Video Game Events in 2022

Tickets will need to be reserved, but they are free – and anyone is able to attend. It’s a great opportunity to learn more about the work of Powerhouse Ultimo, and the local video games industry.

The next Powerhouse Late: Gaming takes place from 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm AEST on 1 September 2022. You can reserve tickets and learn more about the event here.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

