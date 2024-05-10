Viral horror game Poppy Playtime is getting a film adaptation

Mob Entertainment and Legendary Entertainment (Dune: Part Two) have teamed up to adapt viral horror game Poppy Playtime into a feature film, bringing Huggy Wuggy and his terrifying pals to new audiences. The competition to adapt the franchise was reportedly fierce, with high hopes for the film’s future success.

As announced in a press release, the project will be developed and produced by Legendary, with Don Murphy and Susan Montford of Angry Films (Transformers) aiding production duties.

“When we first started this journey, we followed our passion and created a series of games and brands with the purpose of inspiring and entertaining. We’ve always dreamed big and are thrilled to have created something that has captured the hearts of tens of millions around the world,” Zach Belanger, CEO and Seth Belanger, CCO of Mob Entertainment said of the adaptation.

“This movie deal is a great logical next step in the growth of our transmedia entertainment company.”

Poppy Playtime‘s announced film adaptation is the latest in a long line of achievements for the popular horror game. First announced in 2021, it quickly became a viral success, as supported by young audiences consuming content on YouTube and Twitch. In recent years, it’s been tough to visit a market or pop culture store without seeing plush Wuggy Huggys. That’s how popular the brand has become.

In many ways, it’s a lot like Five Nights at Freddy’s. This franchise had similar viral success amongst young audiences, with its popularity spawning multiple game sequels, merchandise, and a feature film adaptation which quickly became the highest-grossing film of its production company, Blumhouse.

Poppy Playtime shares a similar premise with Five Nights at Freddy’s – players enter an abandoned facility and must fight back against abandoned toys – so there’s certainly potential in the franchise following FNAF down the film adaptation pathway.

For now, exact details of the Poppy Playtime film adaptation have not been revealed, but we expect to hear more in the coming months.