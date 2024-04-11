Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is getting a sequel in 2025

Production company Blumhouse has confirmed its Five Nights at Freddy’s film will be getting a sequel in Autumn 2025 [Northern Hemisphere], following the success of the original adaptation. On debut, Five Nights at Freddy’s achieved lukewarm reviews, but that didn’t stop it becoming Blumhouse’s highest-grossing film to date.

It earned around USD $297 million at the global box office, on a reported budget of just USD $20 million. Given this, a sequel was always likely – and now, Blumhouse is officially going full steam ahead with the franchise.

There’s plenty of source material to work with for a potential sequel. To date, the Five Nights at Freddy’s game series has more than 10 individual entries, each with their own cast of characters and animatronic re-designs. The core concept of the series – you are trapped in a location, facing down sentient animatronics – is realistically one that can be repeated endlessly.

Read: Five Nights At Freddy’s is the highest-grossing Blumhouse movie ever

Five Nights at Freddy’s also has a strong, passionate audience attached, so a sequel is a near-guaranteed success, regardless of film quality. As with the first film, the franchise’s fans are likely to turn up for anything. All an entertaining adaptation requires is a sense of fun, silly deaths, and cool animatronic designs.

So far, not much is known about the announced sequel to Five Nights at Freddy’s. It’s unknown whether the cast of the original film will return in any capacity, or whether it will take inspiration from the video game sequels.

Regardless, it appears there’s already plenty of excitement from the Five Nights at Freddy’s fan community, with Blumhouse’s brief decree garnering plenty of enthusiastic responses. We’re likely to hear more about the company’s plans for Five Nights at Freddy’s in the coming months.