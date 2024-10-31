News

Pokemon TCG Pocket is now rolling out worldwide

It's time to crack some packs in the digital world.
31 Oct 2024 10:34
Leah J. Williams
Pokemon TCG Pocket, the digital adaptation of the long-running collectible card game, is now rolling out on iOS and Android devices worldwide. If you can’t get enough of cracking TCG packs, this app lets you crack ’em on the go, then assemble your team of Pokemon, and take part in streamlined online battles.

Each day you log in, you’ll be able to open two booster packs for free. Of course, you can also fork out for more, with booster packs and other goodies available to purchase. As with real-life Pokemon card packs, there will be plain cards and rares, with many corresponding to to actual TCG cards. The added twist is that in digital format, some cards are animated and shiny, or feature “embossed” artwork that looks gorgeous.

Opening packs is particularly fun, as you get to slice them open with your finger, and then sort through your new goodies with swipes and pulls. There’s certainly moreish elements here, and I can see Pokemon TCG Pocket becoming a real hit amongst TCG and non-TCG players, for its lovely approachability.

As a neat added twist, you can register each card you get in a “card dex” that tracks your progress, in the same way you record Pokemon in a Pokedex. That adds to the sense of wanting to collect everything – even if you’re just planning on indulging in those two free packs per day.

Read: Le Creuset announces fresh new Pokemon homewares

In my brief spin with Pokemon TCG Pocket, it’s proved to be an incredibly moreish little app, with nice flourishes (cool card art and snappy animations) contributing to a very pleasant, breezy experience. I’m very strict with spending money on apps, and try to avoid it where possible, but there is certainly the temptation to indulge here.

At the very least, the free card packs per day are a nice feature, and should stave off the need to spend big to enjoy gameplay with the app. Those keen to jump in for themselves can find Pokemon TCG Pocket on the iOS and Android app stores.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

