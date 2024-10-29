Le Creuset announces fresh new Pokemon homewares

Le Creuset has announced a second wave for its Pokemon Collection, introducing new Pokemon-themed kitchenware like mugs inspired by Poke Balls, and pots inspired by Pikachu and Eevee. The first series of Le Creuset x Pokemon kitchenware arrived in July this year, and proved to be mightily popular, with many items actually selling out.

The latest wave is likely to prove just as popular, particularly given the brighter colour set and novel theming. As announced, this wave includes the following items:

A shiny black Pokemon Rice Pot featuring a decal of Pikachu’s tail.

A “nectar” coloured Pokemon Signature Round Casserole pot, featuring Pikachu’s silhouette.

A dark grey Pokemon Enamel on Steel Casserole pot, featuring printed Pikachu silhouettes.

A Poke Ball-themed mug.

A Great Ball-themed mug.

A set of two Petite Casserole pots featuring Pikachu and Eevee.

A set of four Pokemon Mini Dishes, themed after a Poke Ball, a Great Ball, Eevee, and Pikachu.

Stoneware items in the set feature special Poke Ball-inspired packaging, and the steel enamel items have Pikachu’s tail on their packaging.

For now, we don’t have regional pricing for these items, but we’ll likely learn more closer to launch.

As announced, these Le Creuset pieces will be available from 6 November 2024 in regions including Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, Taiwan, and Thailand. Those keen to purchase them will be able to find them online, as well as through Le Creuset Signature Boutiques.

For adult collectors, and particularly those who grew up with Pokemon, these kitchenware items pay lovely homage to childhood, with their relatively subtle designs making them feel classy and more elegant than most fandom-adjacent goodies.

You can learn more about this new wave of Le Creuset x Pokemon kitchenware items on the Le Creuset website.