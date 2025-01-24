News

 News > Mobile

Pokemon TCG Pocket gets new expansion on 30 January

It's a big day for Pokemon TCG Pocket players.
24 Jan 2025 9:48
Leah J. Williams
pokemon tcg pocket space-time smackdown

Mobile

Image: The Pokemon Company / Creatures Inc. / DeNA

Pokemon TCG Pocket is rounding out January with two days of treats for loyal players, including the rollout of trading features, and the arrival of a new “Space-Time Smackdown” expansion inspired by the Pokemon Diamond and Pearl era. While we knew these features were arriving shortly, they’ve now been dated – so keen players can mark their calendars in anticipation of new goodies.

First up, the previously-announced trading feature will arrive in Pokemon TCG Pocket on 29 January 2025. This will allow friends to trade cards of ♦1-4 and ★1 rarity using trade hourglasses and trade tokens. For now, only “certain cards” of the Genetic Apex and Mythical Island expansions will be tradable, although more options will be added to the trading system in future.

The new Space-Time Smackdown expansion is equally (if not more) exciting. This will launch on 30 January 2025, and invite players to collect brand new cards inspired by the Sinnoh region. We’ve seen a glimpse at some of the inclusions already, and they all look absolutely stunning – particularly the rarer full art cards.

Read: Pokemon TCG Pocket: Trading details and new expansion confirmed

Which new Pokemon are coming to Pokemon TCG Pocket?

Players can expect to collect new Pokemon in this set, including Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup (the Diamond and Pearl starters), as well as legendary Pokemon, Dialga and Palkia. We’ve also seen new cards featuring Darkrai, Pachirisu, Leafeon, Honchkrow, Cynthia (Trainer), Cresselia, Gible, and Lucario.

The new set will add around 140 new cards to collect, so we anticipate plenty of other Pokemon are also included. While this is an assumption, we believe many will hail from the Sinnoh region, given the set’s theme – so you can look to that Pokedex for more hints about what’s to come.

Whatever is on the way, players are in for a treat. Even months on, there’s still so much excitement around pulling packs in Pokemon TCG Pocket, and completing all those unique collections. The GamesHub team is certainly excited to have more card packs to open in future.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.



