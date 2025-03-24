Pokemon TCG Pocket gets new Shining Revelry expansion in March

Pokemon TCG Pocket is set to get a new single booster expansion pack, Shining Revelry, on 27 March 2025. As usual, the expansion will introduce an array of new Pokemon cards to collect – but the twist is Shining Revelry introduces Shiny Pokemon of all sorts, as well as guest characters from the Paldea region.

Shiny Pokemon is a very cool inclusion, and should spice up new pack pulls, with an array of new and pretty cards to collect, and Shiny variants likely to be very coveted. At this stage, the drop rate for Shiny Pokemon hasn’t been confirmed, but we do assume they’ll be a bit rarer than other pulls, to maintain the air of prestige and mystery around these variants.

So far, we know Shiny Charizard will be one of the rarer inclusions in this expansion, and we’ll also see Shiny Lucario, Shiny Beedrill, Shiny Wugtrio, Shiny Varoom, and Shiny Pachirisu. It appears that all Shiny cards will be marked with sparkly stars on their art, so even if you grab a Shiny that’s only a little bit different from its base variant (and there are plenty of these), you’ll be able to spot the rarer card easily.

As for what else is included in the expansion, a new trailer and subsequent previews has revealed this set includes fan-favourite trainers Iono and Red, as well as Pachirisu, Pikachu, Sprigatito, Pinsir, Tatsugiri, Paldean Clodsire, Tinkaton, Bibarel, Giratina, and more.

Pokemon TCG Pocket – Shining Revelry Trailer

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Read: Pokemon TCG Pocket’s trading feature is being overhauled again

For those who’ve completed or nearly completed the last set release, Triumphant Light, this new expansion arrives with perfect timing. Even in its early stages, the Pokemon TCG Pocket team has nailed the expected cadence of new pack arrivals, timing them to the approximate window of when players will have reasonably completed the last set.

Speaking personally, I’m about nine cards away from completing Triumphant Light, and with a few days of pack pulls to go before Shining Revelery arrives, I feel confident I’ll make enough progress that a new pack arrival won’t be too stressful. Plus, with each new pack, trading typically becomes available for the last pack – so I hope to leverage my ample collection to fill in any gaps in my card roster.

Alongside Shining Revelry, we can also expect a few other goodies to brighten up the TCG Pocket experience for the next few weeks. As with all packs, this one will arrive with new battle challenges which allow you to earn shop points (just in time for the monthly shop refresh), and as an added bonus, there will also be ranked matches coming to the game with this new arrival.

There’s not long to go before Shining Revelry arrives. Stay tuned for the launch of this expansion pack on 27 March 2025, at 5:00 pm AEDT for our Australian readers.