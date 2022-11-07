News

 > News > Nintendo

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leak, spoilers in the wild

Fans have reportedly gotten their hands on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet early, with screenshots now being shared online.
8 Nov 2022
Leah J. Williams
pokemon company donation

Nintendo

Image: The Pokemon Company / Nintendo

Share Icon

If you’re excited for the launch of Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet on 18 November, it might be best to stay off the internet for the time being. Across social media and YouTube, brand new screenshots and footage from the games are leaking, courtesy of fans who’ve reportedly nabbed early copies. Amongst the new screenshots posted are previously unseen Pokemon, new regions, and spoilers for the game’s main story.

The only real caveat is the majority of these images feature Spanish-language text, which means spoilers aren’t too obvious on first glance. That said, there are some significant new details in the screenshots circulating, so if you’re keen to go in spoiler-free, stay cautious as you’re browsing the wild web.

It’s currently unknown how these leaks occurred – although it’s likely a retailer was involved. The Pokemon Company usually runs a very tight ship, with review codes and other copies being treated with the utmost care. Whoever is leaking the screenshots, which are being posted online and taken down just as quickly, does not appear to be bound by traditional NDAs.

pokemon scarlet violet
Greavard, a new Ghost dog Pokemon revealed in October. (Image: The Pokemon Company)

Unfortunately, this is the second time a major leak has hit the Pokemon franchise. When Legends: Arceus launched in early 2022, it also arrived early for some keen players – leading to plenty of spoilers online.

Read: Major Pokemon Legends: Arceus spoilers are in the wild

As noted by VGC, it appears there are one or two sources for the existing leak – although with images now being saved and shared widely, it may be too late to contain the unplanned reveals. Twitter users have been re-sharing the images with impressive zest, although Nintendo and The Pokemon Company are now chasing down these leaks.

With more than a week until release, it’s a major shame to see spoilers doing the rounds. There are plenty of fans wanting to go in fresh – and they should be able to do so. If you spot any Pokemon Scarlet or Pokemon Violet spoilers online, it’s best to move on and not spoil the game for anyone else.

Over the coming week, expect to hear more about these games as Nintendo gears up for the official release of Scarlet and Violet on 18 November 2022.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Board Games Culture News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
prince of persia ubisoft rumours
?>
News

Prince of Persia Remake preorders cancelled, game still in development

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is still in active development, although Ubisoft is now cancelling preorders.

Leah J. Williams
gears of wars film tv
?>
News

Gears of War film, animated series in works at Netflix

Netflix is adding to its massive roster of in-development video game movies and TV shows.

Leah J. Williams
nintendo indie world
?>
News

Nintendo Indie World showcase returns this week

The latest Nintendo Indie World showcase will spotlight around 25 minutes of information.

Leah J. Williams
ea mass effect n7 day 2022 sims 4
?>
News

Mass Effect 4 update - EA celebrates N7 Day with Sims 4 crossover

EA is celebrating N7 Day with a handful of fun announcements, and a major tease about the future.

Leah J. Williams
dungeons and dragons dragonlance preview board game
?>
News

D&D Dragonlance: Warriors of Krynn is a board game with a killer hook

D&D Dragonlance: Warriors of Krynn is a hybrid board game that jazzes up tabletop combat scenarios.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login