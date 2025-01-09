Pokemon Presents seemingly confirmed for February 2025

The Pokemon Company will seemingly air a Pokemon Presents in February 2025, with mined data from Pokemon GO suggesting elements of the event are already locked in. Per The Pokemod Group, a line of text in the backend of the app refers to a Pokemon Presents set to take place “during or close to the Unova Tour.” Currently, that’s scheduled for 21-23 February 2025 in Los Angeles and New Taipei City, and 1-2 March 2025 globally.

Should a Pokemon Presents be set for February, it wouldn’t be much of a surprise – the event takes place annually around Pokemon Day – but this year’s show is backed by more anticipation than usual, as it will likely align with Nintendo ‘s plans to reveal the Nintendo Switch 2.

One of the biggest upcoming Pokemon releases is Pokemon Legends: Z-A, the next major video game in the franchise, and this is believed to be a Nintendo Switch 2 launch title. On announcement in 2024, it was revealed to launch “simultaneously” on multiple platforms – presumably, the original Nintendo Switch, and its successor.

With a Pokemon Presents seemingly locked in for February 2025, we’ll more than likely get a new trailer for Pokemon Legends: Z-A revealing more about the upcoming game, and potentially even revealing a glimpse of gameplay designed for the Nintendo Switch 2.

This will more than likely be preceded by an official announcement from Nintendo . While that is an assumption, it makes sense that we’d see the Nintendo Switch 2 in action before official gameplay is revealed. Nintendo has also confirmed the console will be announced before April 2025, which suggests a relatively short timeline for an impending showcase.

At this stage, neither the Pokemon Presents nor the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal have been confirmed, but we do expect to hear more information about both presentations in the coming weeks.

As for what else could be revealed during Pokemon Presents, it does appear new research events for Pokemon GO will be announced. It’s also likely an update for Pokemon TCG Pocket will be on the menu, as well as potential updates for Pokemon Masters EX, Unite, or Cafe ReMix. There’s also always hope for a new game announcement, even with Pokemon Legends: Z-A on the way.

For now, it’s best to await official news, and keep an eye on whatever The Pokemon Company and Nintendo has in store.