The next major Pokemon Presents will show off new games Scarlet and Violet

A brand new Pokemon Presents showcase is set to take place on Wednesday, 3 August – and it promises a range of juicy Pokemon reveals. The main focus of the content will be on the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, but it appears there’ll also be appearances from other Pokemon games and apps. We’ll likely get news of more heroes for the mobile game Unite, or even some updates on the ever-popular Go.

Whatever the case, you should keep this showcase on your radar. Whether you just want to know more about Scarlet/Violet breakout star Lechonk, or you want a clearer picture of upcoming adventures, this should be a treat-filled show.

The Pokemon Company has already shone a major spotlight on gameplay for Scarlet and Violet, but we’d love to see more of the game’s multiplayer functionality, and its cast of stylish new characters. There’s still plenty of mystery surrounding these games, and they should be explored shortly.

Read: Everything we know about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

How to watch the latest Pokemon Presents

The next major Pokemon Presents will take place on 3 August 2022 around the world. The show will be live on YouTube, and will last around 20 minutes.

Here’s when you can tune in:

Australia – 11:00 pm AEST | 10:30 pm ACST | 9:00 pm AWST

– 11:00 pm AEST | 10:30 pm ACST | 9:00 pm AWST United Kingdom – 3:00 pm CET | 2:00 pm BST

– 3:00 pm CET | 2:00 pm BST United States – 9:00 am ET | 6:00 am PT

If you’re keen to watch the show, you can now bookmark the live hub, or set yourself a reminder.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet approaching fast, there should be plenty of excitement in this showcase – and there may even be a few surprises along the way. Whatever is on show, it’ll be worth tuning in for.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are set to launch for Nintendo Switch on 18 November 2022.