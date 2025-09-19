News > News > Nintendo

Pokémon GO Tour 2026 Dates and Locations Revealed

19 Sep 2025 8:02
Callum Hamilton
pokemon go pokestop

Culture

Image: Niantic

Share Icon

Nintendo have announced the official dates and locations for the 2026 Pokémon GO tour, with the event heading to Los Angeles and Tainan, Taiwan.

The events will occur between February 20 and 22 2026, and will be followed by a two-day global event on February 28 and March 1.

Pokémon GO Tour Returns to Los Angeles

The GO tour has been running since 2021, when the inaugural edition took place as a global, virtual, ticketed event. The tours are typically dedicated to one region in the Pokémon universe, allowing players to catch all Pokémon from that area and gain exclusive items and extra bonuses.

The tour has visited several cities over the years, including Las Vegas and New Taipei City, but this year will be the third consecutive time that Los Angeles has hosted a tour. The tour has visited Taiwan before, but Tainan will be hosting for the first time.

No further details have yet been announced, with Nintendo revealing the theme and ticketing information in the coming months.

Pokémon Spinoff Title Rumours

The Pokémon community is already eagerly awaiting the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Z-A which will release globally on the Switch 2 on October 16.

There have also been rumours that this month may see another Pokémon spinoff announced in a Nintendo Direct. The news, coming from the well-known leaker Riddler Khu, will fill in the gap between the release of Z-A and the anticipated tenth generation.

Callum Hamilton

Callum has been writing about videogames, sports and iGaming for over 15 years in three different countries, bringing a wealth of experience and know-how. He’s up to speed on all things gaming, from brand new AAA releases to forgotten indie gems.

Related News

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
?>
News

Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth’s Switch 2 and Xbox Port Features “Streamlined Progression” Easy Mode

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has revealed its plans to feature “streamlined progression” options which make the game so easy that…

Peter Morgan
The Outer Worlds 2
?>
News

The Outer Worlds 2 Director Says Audiences Are Ready for “Crunchy” RPGs Again After Baldur’s Gate 3

Despite receiving a generally positive reception, The Outer Worlds didn’t have the kind of Earth-shattering impact on the RPG landscape…

Peter Morgan
god of war ragnarok
?>
News

God of War 6 Could be Heading to Ancient Egypt

The next instalment of the God of War series could be set in ancient Egypt, according to an industry insider.…

Callum Hamilton
Fortnite
?>
News

Fortnite Will Allow Creators to Sell Content In-Game From December 2025

Fortnite encompasses every possible aesthetic, crossover and even game mode that you can imagine, and that wide coverage is only…

Peter Morgan
Borderlands 4 performance patch
?>
News

Borderlands 4 Releases Latest Patch Notes Amid Performance Issues

There have been multiple updates to try and remedy Borderlands 4's performance issues, with users still complaining of crashes and…

Peter Morgan