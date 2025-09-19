Nintendo have announced the official dates and locations for the 2026 Pokémon GO tour, with the event heading to Los Angeles and Tainan, Taiwan.

The events will occur between February 20 and 22 2026, and will be followed by a two-day global event on February 28 and March 1.

Pokémon GO Tour Returns to Los Angeles

The GO tour has been running since 2021, when the inaugural edition took place as a global, virtual, ticketed event. The tours are typically dedicated to one region in the Pokémon universe, allowing players to catch all Pokémon from that area and gain exclusive items and extra bonuses.

The tour has visited several cities over the years, including Las Vegas and New Taipei City, but this year will be the third consecutive time that Los Angeles has hosted a tour. The tour has visited Taiwan before, but Tainan will be hosting for the first time.

No further details have yet been announced, with Nintendo revealing the theme and ticketing information in the coming months.

Pokémon Spinoff Title Rumours

The Pokémon community is already eagerly awaiting the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Z-A which will release globally on the Switch 2 on October 16.

There have also been rumours that this month may see another Pokémon spinoff announced in a Nintendo Direct. The news, coming from the well-known leaker Riddler Khu, will fill in the gap between the release of Z-A and the anticipated tenth generation.