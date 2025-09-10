September is often a busy time for video game showcases, such as the imminent Tokyo Game Show. A rumoured Nintendo Direct this month could spotlight some major announcements, with everything from marking Mario’s 40th anniversary, to an apparent Pokemon spinoff.

This is ahead of the release of Pokemon Legends: Z-A later this year and before official word of their next full generation (which will be the tenth), presumed to launch on the Switch 2 in the near future..

Pokemon Spinoff Rumours

Pokemon spinoffs have a long and varied history.

Tactics games such Conquest, dungeon crawlers like Mystery Dungeon, the photo-taking Pokemon Snap series – the list goes on and on. There isn’t really a limit to what this hypothetical spinoff might be when you consider how wide reaching the Pokemon brand is.

No details were released in the brief post from renowned leaker Riddler Khu – all that was made clear is that it didn’t refer to Legends: Z-A.

Champions and Z-A

The main title in the Pokemon pipeline could arguably be considered spinoffs themselves, which makes the prospect of a third feel like they are well and truly spoiling fans.

Pokemon Champions looks to replicate the multiplayer battle experience, divorcing it from any one game in particular, becoming an official version of the fan-made web game Pokemon Showdown in some ways – being free to start and featuring on a wide variety of platforms, including mobile.

All we know about Pokemon Legends: Z-A is that it will b a continuation of 2022’s Legends: Arceus in terms of gameplay, but instead featuring a modern setting that focuses on rising through the ranks of trainers in the same region as 2013’s X and Y games.

Pokemon Next Generation

The normal life cycle of a Pokemon generation tends to be three years, and with 2025 marking three years since the release of the Generation 9 games Scarlet and Violet, word on what’s next is mysteriously absent.

However, in some ways, that might be for the best. Pokemon games often receive criticism for lagging behind other contemporary titles in terms of graphics and gameplay, meaning that the Pokemon Company taking their time might result in a more rounded product.