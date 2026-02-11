The Pokémon community is currently reeling from a fresh wave of leaks regarding the highly anticipated 10th Generation of the franchise. Following the massive data breaches that hit Game Freak in late 2024, new “beta” screenshots have surfaced online, purportedly showing off the environments, scale, and graphical direction of the next mainline entries – tentatively titled Pokémon Wind and Pokémon Wave.

While these images are reportedly from a mid-2024 development build, they suggest that Game Freak is aiming for a level of scale and immersion that far surpasses Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

A massive new archipelago region inspired by real-world geography

One of the most striking elements of the recent leaks is the sheer size of the new region. According to map comparisons shared on social media, the Gen 10 region appears to be a massive archipelago. Speculation suggests the geography is inspired by Indonesia and the surrounding Southeast Asian islands, creating a tropical, water-heavy setting that dwarfs the Paldea region.

Unlike previous titles, these leaks suggest a heavy focus on ocean exploration. Some screenshots depict coral reefs and vibrant underwater biomes, hinting at the return of a “Dive” mechanic that allows players to explore beneath the waves in full 3D.

Is this the “Big City” Pokémon fans have been waiting for?

Perhaps the most discussed image in the leak is a shot of a “Capital City.” While Scarlet and Violet faced criticism for cities that felt like mere storefronts, the leaked Gen 10 assets show a sprawling, multi-tiered urban environment.

The screenshots depict towering architecture, neon-lit districts, and complex verticality that suggests a much more “lived-in” experience. If these leaks hold true, this could be the most ambitious urban center in Pokémon history, potentially rivalling the scale of Pokémon Legends: Z-A’s Lumiose City.

Graphics, performance, and the Nintendo Switch 2

\It is important to note that the leaked images are from an early “debug” build. While some fans have been critical of the “blocky” textures seen in the screenshots, others point out that these are placeholders used during the 2024 development phase.

The consensus among insiders is that these games are being built specifically with the Nintendo Switch 2 in mind. The increased power of Nintendo’s next-gen hardware would be necessary to support the seamless traversal of such a massive archipelago and the detailed lighting effects seen in the leaked volcanic and swamp biomes.

When will Pokémon Gen 10 be officially announced?

With Pokémon Day approaching on February 27, 2026, many expect The Pokémon Company to finally break their silence. While the primary focus of the upcoming Pokémon Presents may be Pokémon Legends: Z-A or the mobile Pokémon Pokopia, a “one more thing” teaser for Generation 10 is looking increasingly likely.

As with all leaks, these images should be taken with a grain of salt. However, given the track record of the “Teraleaks,” it seems the “Wind and Wave” are truly starting to rise.