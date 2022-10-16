News

 > Nintendo

Everyone loves Bellibolt, the electric frog Pokemon

Bellibolt has set the internet on fire with its cute, rosy cheeks and round, electric-powered belly.
17 Oct 2022
Leah J. Williams
bellibolt scarlet and violet

Nintendo

Image: The Pokemon Company / Game Freak

Share Icon

The latest trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet has revealed everyone’s new favourite Pokemon – the Electric-type frog, Bellibolt. The latest addition to the games’ roster was teased as a partner for Iono, the feisty, Electric-type gym leader who is also a content creator and idol in the world of Scarlet and Violet.

Iono wears a pair of twin Magnemites on her head, and rocks a pastel pink and blue aesthetic. Don’t let her cutesy appearance fool you though, she certainly appears to be a tough opponent – with Electric-types often proving to be a difficult challenge.

Bellibolt is similarly cute, with rosy cheeks and a round, electricity-powered belly. It hops around on short, waddle legs and is wonderfully blobby, but its type combination will likely prove deadly.

Its new move – Electromorphosis – also sounds like it’ll cause headaches. This electric-type move will essentially power up to cause greater damage every time Bellibolt is hit.

Read: Everything we know about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

With a range of other ground and electric-type moves, it will effectively squash any water or fire Pokemon – all with that pleasant, vacant smile on its face. It’s adorable, but more than a bit menacing.

bellibolt

‘Bellibolt expands and contracts its body to generate electricity in an organ that looks like a belly button,’ the official Pokemon Twitter announced. ‘Electricity is then discharged from the two bumps on either side of its head that resemble eyeballs.’

This essentially means that Bellibolt’s face is actually in the centre of its body – and that it looks delightfully silly.

Between its short, stumpy arms, goofy face, and round, bouncy belly, it’s now fostered a fanbase of its own – likely to rival Iono’s own.

We’ll learn more about Bellibolt, and all the new Pokemon of Scarlet and Violet when the new games launch for Nintendo Switch on 18 November 2022.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
disney dreamlight valley
?>
News

New Disney Dreamlight Valley update brings Halloween, Scar

The game's latest update will introduce new characters, and a range of Halloween items to collect.

Leah J. Williams
platinumgames live service
?>
News

Bayonetta voice actor encourages boycott after 'immoral' pay offer

Voice actor Hellena Taylor has alleged PlatinumGames offered her an 'insulting' low fee for work on Bayonetta 3.

Leah J. Williams
silent hill game
?>
News

Konami teases major reveal for new Silent Hill game

"In your restless dreams, do you see that town?" asks a new teaser from Konami.

Leah J. Williams
toejam and earl epic games store
?>
News

Every free game on the Epic Games Store in October 2022

Here's every game you can currently grab for free on the Epic Games Store, and what's next.

Leah J. Williams
overwatch 2 beta loot boxes
?>
News

Blizzard is investigating a major Overwatch 2 bug that shuts down PCs

Blizzard is currently working to address a range of issues with Overwatch 2 – including a PC-breaking bug.

Leah J. Williams

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login