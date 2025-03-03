PlayStation VR2 gets permanent global price decrease

The PlayStation VR2 has received a permanent global price decrease, with keen adopters now able to buy a device for hundreds less than at launch. While the discount differs in all global regions, you can expect a saving of around AUD $200, making the price tag much more palatable for newcomers.

In Australia, the console has gone from AUD $879.95 to AUD $649.95 – a saving of AUD $230. Elsewhere, the device is now going for USD $399.99 / €449.99 / £399.99 / ¥66,980.

Notably, it does appear the PlayStation VR2 bundle that includes Horizon Call of the Mountain shares the same price point, so you can essentially get the VR2 device, with the game bundled for “free”, in most regions.

Alongside the price drop, PlayStation has released a blog detailing all the best experiences (and some upcoming ones) for PlayStation VR2, as encouragement for those who may be tempted by the cheaper price point. The titles noted as being great for the device include Alien: Rogue Incursion, Behemoth, and Metro Awakening VR, with upcoming titles Aces of Thunder, Hitman World of Assassination, and The Midnight Walk also being hyped up.

The reality is this price drop is likely tied to the underperformance of the PlayStation VR2. While it launched to brief excitement in 2023, it never quite got the support it deserved, with only a handful of games (and fewer must-play experiences) launching for the device over the last two years.

This was a major concern when the PlayStation VR2 launched, as its predecessor was treated similarly, with few major VR releases to justify the price of entry. While the VR2 excelled beyond the original PlayStation VR, with excellent, crisp visuals and some real eye-opening VR adventures, it wasn’t quite able to escape its shadow.

Sony also never really boasted about any sales milestones for the device, which isn’t a positive sign. In 2024, Bloomberg reported production of the PlayStation VR2 had paused due to an abundance of inventory that hadn’t been sold.

All that said, the PlayStation VR2 is still a nifty device, and one that’s now much more appealing with a cheaper price point. It boasts very neat visuals and immersion, a slim form factor and novel controls, and while the games lineup is relatively slim, there are some fantastic games available to play on the device.

Demeo is one of the GamesHub favourites, for its ability to immerse you in a tabletop Dungeons & Dragons session. Resident Evil Village is a very creepy delight on the device. C-Smash VRS and Rez Infinite are also great rhythm/aesthetics-based experiences that push the medium of VR forward.

For those now eyeing off a PlayStation VR2, there is plenty to get you started with the device. While there’s only a handful of upcoming titles that will provide newer experiences, the VR2 backlog will likely be more than enough to get you going.