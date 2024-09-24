PlayStation: State of Play returns on 24 September

PlayStation has officially confirmed the return of State of Play on 24 September 2024, with this latest showcase set to last around 30 minutes, and reveal more about “over 20 titles” coming to PS5 and PSVR 2. With only a small handful of PlayStation games announced for the next few months, we do expect to see some surprise announcements in this lot – including some reveals for PS5 Pro Enhanced games.

While PlayStation would normally throw in a few teasers for what’s to come in its State of Play announcement, the latest blog is very low key and matter-of-fact, which makes it all the more intriguing.

We can make some educated guesses about what to expect, at least. Bungie’s Marathon may appear in some form, although the very recent failure of fellow live service game Concord may dissuade the studio. A reminder trailer for Assassin’s Creed Shadows or Silent Hill 2 feels likely. Slitterhead, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and Metaphor: ReFantazio could also appear.

For further-off guesses, Death Stranding 2 feels due for an update, and Insomniac is seemingly working on a handful of big things (some of which were recently spoiled in a data leak).

Whatever is on the way, the upcoming State of Play should be worth tuning in for.

How to watch the PlayStation State of Play in September 2024

As announced, the latest State of Play takes place on 24 September 2024, depending on your local time zone. Here’s how that timing works out around the world:

Australia – 8:00 am AEST | 7:30 am ACST | 6:00 am AWST (25 September)

– 8:00 am AEST | 7:30 am ACST | 6:00 am AWST (25 September) New Zealand – 10:00 am NZST (25 September)

– 10:00 am NZST (25 September) United States – 3:00 pm PT | 6:00 pm ET (24 September)

– 3:00 pm PT | 6:00 pm ET (24 September) United Kingdom – 11:00 pm BST | 10:00 pm GMT (24 September)

The show will be live on the PlayStation YouTube and Twitch channels. Stay tuned for the latest news and announcements.