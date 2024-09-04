News

 > News > PlayStation

Concord is being taken offline just two weeks after launch

All players who purchased the game will be refunded.
4 Sep 2024 9:26
Leah J. Williams
concord post-launch roadmap plans

PlayStation

Image: Firewalk Studios

Share Icon

Firewalk Studios has announced the sudden closure of live service game Concord, just two weeks after it launched. The game will be sent offline on 6 September, and all players who purchased it will be refunded. While the team has promised to “explore options” for the game to “better reach [its] players,” the future for Concord now seems much darker.

While the game debuted with a flashy trailer in a 2023 PlayStation Showcase, it failed to make an immediate impression. On social media, there were questions about the decision to use a largely cinematic to introduce its story and character, given it was a live service game with only light story elements. Some called it a Guardians of the Galaxy clone, while others immediately compared it unfavourably to Overwatch.

When the game’s beta launched in mid-2024, reception was equally lukewarm. Players who did jump in noted low player counts and interest, and while there were many who wanted to see it succeed, inspired by its neat theming and solid gameplay, it appears its core audience was never found. On launch, early reports alleged the game had only sold around 25,000 copies – far off the number required to justify its development and maintenance costs.

This number was never confirmed by Firewalk Studios, but given the game is now being taken offline, we can assume sales disappointed the studio. It’s incredibly rare that a game is immediately pulled in this fashion, and particularly a AAA-production like this.

Read: Concord’s post-launch roadmap includes new Freegunners, maps, modes

Per Firewalk Studios, while some elements of the game “resonated with players” there were “other aspects of the game and [its] initial launch [that] didn’t land the way [the studio] intended.” It has thanked the players who did jump in and “join the journey aboard the Northstar” regardless of these challenges.

The reality is that making a new live service game in 2024 is a difficult proposition. The market is already crowded with live service competitors, and each demands a significant time investment from players. Most also demand some sort of monetary investment, whether on launch, or through the arrival of new seasonal content.

There’s only so much time, and so much money available to players – and not every new live service game can be the next “big thing.” While Concord appeared to have the chops to make an impact on the scene, word of mouth was not enough to overcome player perceptions, or those requirements of time and money.

For now, the future of Concord remains unclear. Firewalk Studios has promised to keep fans updated on development progress, as potential new pathways are explored – but for now, it’s best to keep expectations in check. Concord had promise, but it will take a hefty amount of work to revamp it significantly enough to attract a much-needed, much-larger player base.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
until dawn ps5 pc remaster
?>
News

Until Dawn remake studio Ballistic Moon begins layoffs

The Until Dawn remake isn't scheduled to launch until October 2024.

Leah J. Williams
frogreign game screen australia funding
?>
News

Screen Australia announces $2 million investment in games industry

Screen Australia is supporting 39 new games, and three new games events.

Leah J. Williams
mario luigi brothership
?>
News

Mario & Luigi: Brothership gets new trailer, fresh details

Mario & Luigi: Brothership is shaping up to be a bright, colourful adventure.

Leah J. Williams
age of mythology retold release date 2024
?>
News

Xbox Game Pass – New arrivals and departures in September 2024

Here's all the latest games arriving to and departing from Xbox Game Pass.

Leah J. Williams
pax aus 2024 schedule
?>
News

The PAX Aus 2024 schedule has been released

It's time to whip out your calendar and get planning.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login