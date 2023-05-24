PlayStation Showcase: Every major game announcement

The PlayStation Showcase has kicked off a massive few weeks in games with an array of blockbuster announcements for new and upcoming PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2 games. With around an hour of content promised for the show’s return, there was plenty of excitement on show – and countless titles to frantically scribble into your yearly calendar.

Here’s everything announced during the PlayStation Showcase for May 2023.

Note: This article has been updated since its original publication as a liveblog.

Haven’s new title is Fairgames

The PlayStation Showcase opened with a cinematic trailer for Haven’s upcoming title, Fairgames – which appears to be a heist game where players target the rich and famous in squads.

The game launches ‘soon’ and it’s coming to PlayStation 5 and PC.

Battle aliens in Helldivers 2

The next trailer began with an introduction to ‘Super Earth’ – an idyllic world at the mercy of alien invasion. This is Helldivers 2, a sequel from Arrowhead Game Studios where you play as an intergalactic warrior in charge of defeating alien lifeforms and saving the galaxy.

It’s coming to PlayStation 5 and PC in 2023.

Immortals of Aveum got a new gameplay trailer

EA Original, Immortals of Aveum, followed, with a new look at how the game’s flashy combat will work. The idea of combining FPS gameplay with magic and sorcery is pretty interesting – and it looks impressive on screen. This trailer also revealed a bit of the game’s story, which appears to be a buddy adventure through wild space.

The game is available on 20 July 2023.

Ghostrunner is getting a sequel

Next up, sci-fi motorbike / sword adventure game Ghostrunner 2 made an appearance.

This sequel will feature more flashy combat and drama – and it’s coming out in 2023.

Phantom Blade 0 is a new samurai adventure

The next dramatic trailer began with a morose voiceover lamenting the protagonist’s short days left to live. This samurai adventure game features flashy and gorgeous costumes, strange beasts, terrifying horsemen, and snappy sword combat.

This is Phantom Blade 0 – and it’s coming to PlayStation 5 in future.

Sword of the Sea is a sword-surfing journey

The next announcement was for a new game from the folks behind Abzu and Journey – and it looks every bit as beautiful as its predecessors. In this sword-surfing adventure game, you’ll journey through a colourful kingdom filled with sand and seas.

It’s called Sword of the Sea, and it’s coming to PlayStation 5 in future.

The Talos Principle 2 is coming to PS5

A humanoid robot appeared in the next trailer, which was for The Talos Principle 2 – a post-apocalyptic sci-fi adventure that explores the mysteries of the universe, and what it really means to live in a world of artificial consciousness.

This is The Talos Principle 2, and it’s coming to PlayStation 5 in 2023.

Neva is an emotional adventure game

From the creator of GRIS, Neva is an upcoming adventure game starring a giant white wolf, and a keen-eyed woman with a sword. She’ll face numerous challenges in her path to living a peaceful life, including what appears to be great hordes of shadow monsters.

This trailer showed off a colourful art style with plenty of drama, which will likely carry through to the final game. It’s coming to PlayStation 5 in 2024.

Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean is coming in 2024

The next Cat Quest adventure has been announced! It looks super cute, as expected.

It’s coming in 2024.

Foamstars is a new foam battler from Square Enix

Next up, Square Enix had a new game to announce. It began on the moody streets of a neon city, and featured teams of rival players going up against each other in fun gun-based combat. These weren’t your normal guns, however – they were bubble guns.

It appears Foamstars will be a competitive bubble shooter in the realm of Splatoon and other lighthearted multiplayer battle games. Players will be able to surf foam seas, explore wide stages, and perform high-flying battle moves.

This was followed by a new trailer for The Plucky Squire, a cutesy adventure game coming from All Possible Futures and Devolver Digital in 2023.

Teardown is a brick-blasting destruction sim

The next trailer was for a Lego-like action game filled with destruction. In Teardown, players will be able to drive cars, explore brick worlds, smash into houses, throw hammers, and generally demolish anything in their path.

It’s coming to PlayStation 5 in 2023.

Metal Gear Solid 3 is getting a remake

Next up was a giant ant. Would you believe this introduced the official reveal of the Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake?

It’s coming to PlayStation 5 in future. The first three Metal Gear Solid games are also coming to PS5 in Autumn 2023 [Northern Hemisphere], in a classic collection.

This was followed by a reveal trailer for Towers of Aghasba, an adventure game starring giant beasts and gorgeous sights, including floating sky whales.

A new trailer for Final Fantasy XVI was up next – featuring plenty of high stakes drama, beastly magic, and English accents. There’s not long to go now for this highly-anticipated game – and this trailer was just another reason to get excited. As a reminder, Final Fantasy XVI launches for PlayStation 5 on 22 June 2023.

Alan Wake 2 launches in October 2023

Next up, Alan Wake 2 got its first gameplay trailer, with hints at its sweeping story. It appears FBI agents are hunting Alan Wake – and one of them is played by Remedy’s Sam Lake.

Unlike its predecessor, it appears Alan Wake 2 is leaning into gruesome horror, with plenty of jump scares and darkness featured in the trailer.

Surprise! It also got a release date during the PlayStation Showcase – it’s coming out on 17 October 2023.

Assassin’s Creed: Mirage got a new trailer

Next up, a new trailer for Assassin’s Creed: Mirage was up – and it revealed the ever-talented Shohreh Aghdashloo will serve in its voice cast.

It also revealed assassin Basim will take centre stage in the adventure, travelling through a gorgeous Middle East setting.

It’s out on 12 October 2023.

Revenant Hill appears to be a Night in the Woods prequel

Next up, a new trailer for a Night in the Woods-looking prequel appeared. It seems this game, Revenant Hill, is an adventure utilising a similar art style, and taking place in a similarly gorgeous, autumn-shaded world – it also features a cartoonish cat version of Mae.

It’s unclear if this is connected to Night in the Woods in story, but it looks very intriguing all the same. It’s coming to PlayStation 5 in future.

This was followed by a trailer for Granblue Fantasy Relink, which is coming in Winter 2023 [Northern Hemisphere].

A new story-based trailer for Street Fighter 6 was up next. This game launches on 2 June 2022.

Ultros is a side-scroller inspired by stained glass

The next trailer was for a gorgeous-looking, stained-glass style game called Ultros. In this side-scrolling adventure, you’ll embody a warrior taking on a vast array of strange creatures in a fantasy world.

It’s coming in 2024.

Tower of Fantasy is coming to PS5

This was followed by a trailer for Tower of Fantasy, an anime-style adventure game set in a fantasy world where mechs and giant beasts intermingle.

Read: Is Tower of Fantasy the Genshin Impact killer it’s touted to be?

The popular online PC game is finally coming to PS5 – although a release date was not specified.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 got a new trailer

Next up, Dragon’s Dogma 2 got a major gameplay trailer, revealing drama in a medieval town and – of course – plenty of dragons.

It’s coming in future – but a release date was not specified.

This was followed by a trailer for Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 – which is launching in Late 2023.

PlayStation VR2 Showcase: Announcements

Next up, an array of games were revealed for PlayStation VR2 – including Resident Evil 4 VR, which is coming soon.

There’s also zombie sequel, Arizona Sunshine 2, on the way for PlayStation VR2. In this game, you’ll be a wise-cracking hero dispatching zombies in a desert town. It’s coming to PSVR2 in 2023.

Next up, Crossfire: Sierra Squad was revealed. It’s a VR shooter game where you’ll travel through a post-apocalyptic, overgrown world fighting enemies.

Another gun-focused VR followed. In this game, you’ll be an agent fighting through big tech buildings and strange landscapes, utilising powerful magic abilities to defeat enemies. This is Synapse, which was revealed in an early PSVR2 showcase. It’s coming on 4 July 2023.

Then, it was revealed that beloved VR game Beat Saber is coming to PlayStation VR2 – and it’s available now.

Marathon is a sci-fi runner where death is inevitable

Next up, strange tech tardigrades appeared, revealing Bungie’s Marathon is coming to PlayStation 5. This game is a sci-fi adventure game where you play as an armoured soldier attempting to escape their fate in a surreal neon world.

Destiny: The Final Shape got a reveal trailer

The next chapter of Destiny appeared next, with a dramatic conversation between heroes. A major reveal is coming from Bungie on 22 August 2023 – so stay tuned for more.

This was followed by a reveal trailer for Concord, coming in 2024. This mystery game appears to be a sci-fi adventure – but not much was revealed.

A trailer for the Gran Turismo movie adaptation followed.

PlayStation is releasing a remote streaming device

‘Project Q’ is an upcoming streaming device that pairs with a PlayStation 5 console to beam gameplay in remote play style. It’s coming in future – and more details are coming.

PlayStation earbuds are also arriving in future, as part of a renewed, accessories-focused push from Sony.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launches in Autumn 2023 [NH]

The final game reveal was for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, as many speculated. It opened with a dense jungle trip, and an introduction to Kraven the Hunter, who will serve as one of the primary antagonists of the game, alongside Venom.

Spider-Man will have access to the Venom suit in this game, as this debut gameplay trailer revealed Peter has been infected, and will have plenty of high-powered moves at his disposal as a result.

In gameplay, you’ll be able to switch to Miles Morales, with both Spider-Men taking turns saving the city, based on their position and ability to travel. Miles will have access to gliding abilities in the game. He’ll also be able to use remote electrical abilities which throw back enemies.

As revealed in the trailer, The Lizard (Curt Connors) will also appear in the game – and according to Miles, he’s ‘out of control’. Given the details presented in this trailer, it’s highly likely Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is dual-tackling the Venom Symbiote Saga, and the Sinister Six formation.

Miles’ bestie Ganke is also along for the ride – he controls a Vulture-like drone that accompanies Miles and Peter on their travels.

A final teaser revealed Spider-Man 2 is coming in Autumn 2023 [Northern Hemisphere].

You can watch the entire PlayStation Showcase on demand via YouTube.