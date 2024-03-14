Marvel’s Midnight Suns and Resident Evil 3 added to PlayStation Plus Game Catalog

Marvel’s Midnight Suns and Resident Evil 3 are leading the latest class of PlayStation Plus Game Catalog inclusions in March 2024, alongside hits like NBA 2K24 and Lego DC Supervillains. There’s even a lovely Akira Toriyama nod in the arrival of the PS5 version of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, a game which allows you to relive the events of Dragon Ball Z.

Of the picks, our highlight is absolutely Marvel’s Midnight Suns – one of the most underrated games of 2022. With XCOM-like strategy combat, a twisting supernatural plot, and a smashing cast of Marvel heroes (Wolverine, Venom, Ghost Rider, Captain America, Deadpool, Morbius), it’s a phenomenal package. It’s one that certainly deserved more love and attention on launch.

Read: Marvel’s Midnight Suns review – Friendship triumphs over evil

Resident Evil 3 is another core highlight, although only for those with a strong heart. In this horror survival adventure, you’re fighting against a viral zombie outbreak with limited supplies, and enemies on all sides. Keep your wits, and you’ll make it through – but only by the skin of your teeth.

Here’s the full list of games launching in the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog in March 2024. To access the catalog, you’ll need to be a PlayStation Plus Premium, Deluxe, or Extra subscriber. All games will be available from 19 March.

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog: Extra, Premium and Deluxe Games

NBA 2K24: Kobe Bryant Edition (PS4, PS5) – “Play as your favorite NBA and WNBA teams in NBA 2K24, with fully up-to-date rosters and legendary historic teams.”

Marvel’s Midnight Suns (PS4, PS5) – “Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a tactical RPG set in the darker side of the Marvel Universe. Team up and live among the Midnight Suns, as you battle against demonic forces of the underworld to stop Lilith, Mother of Demons from resurrecting her master Chthon.”

Resident Evil 3 (PS4, PS5) – “In the nightmarish hours leading up to and following the events of Resident Evil 2, only you can help surviving S.T.A.R.S. officer Jill Valentine escape a city beset by a gruesome viral outbreak.”

Lego DC Supervillains (PS4) – “Embark on an all-new DC/Lego adventure by becoming the best villain the universe has seen. Players will create and play as an all-new super-villain throughout the game, unleashing mischievous antics and wreaking havoc in an action-packed story.”

Mystic Pillars: Remastered (PS5) – “Mystic Pillars is a unique blend of intriguing puzzles and an immersive storyline set in Ancient India.”

Blood Bowl 3 (PS4, PS5) – “Crush your way to the top and leave your opponents in the graveyard, taking control of a team from 12 factions, each with its own unique characteristics.”

Super Neptunia RPG (PS4) – “This side-scrolling action RPG is set in a meta-world where gorgeous 2D rules supreme, leaving you to team up with three other goddesses to fight back in the name of 3D.”

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS5) – “Relive the story of Goku and other Z Fighters in this action RPG based on the successful anime and manga series.”

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog: Premium and Deluxe Classics

Jak and Daxter: The Lost Frontier (PS4, PS5) – “Jak and Daxter are back in an adventure that picks up the action where the previous trilogy left off … Originally released for PSP, this enhanced version includes up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters.”

Cool Boarders (PS4, PS5) – “Experience the PS1 snowboarding racer, enhanced to include up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters. Carve, shred and catch air down five alpine tracks, choosing from 10 hardcore snowboards, each with its own unique attributes and design.”

Gods Eater Burst (PS4, PS5) – “On the verge of extinction, humanity has now found the only means to fight back against the Aragami. Form teams of up to 4 players and cooperate to fight against the Aragami in this high-speed hunting action game.”

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (PS4) – “Become Phoenix Wright and experience the thrill of battle as you fight to save your innocent clients in a court of law in the classic courtroom adventure series.”

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure AllStar Battle R – “Based on the All Star Battle system released in 2014, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R reinvigorates the gameplay experience with adjustments to the fighting tempo and the addition of hit stops and jump dashes.”

From 1 April 2024, My Hero Academia Season One will also be available to PlayStation Plus Premium and Deluxe subscribers vis Sony Pictures Core.

Find out more about the latest inclusions on the PlayStation Blog.