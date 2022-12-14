Everything arriving on PlayStation Plus in December 2022

PlayStation Plus is set for its biggest month yet, with PlayStation announcing a December lineup completely stacked on the new games front. WWE 2K22 headlines the additions for Premium, Deluxe and Extra subscribers, and it’s joined by a range of other blockbusters – including the excellent Yakuza: Like A Dragon!, Mortal Shell, Evil Genius 2, and Far Cry 5.

These games will join the free December PS Plus Essential titles on the platform – Biomutant, Mass Effect Legendary Edition and Divine Knockout. These can be claimed by any subscriber, and played as long as their PlayStation Plus subscription is active.

Here’s everything else arriving on the platform from 20 December 2022:

PlayStation Plus: Extra, Deluxe and Premium Games | December 2022

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion (PS4)

Ben 10: Power Trip (PS4 | PS5)

The Escapists 2 (PS4)

Evil Genius 2 (PS4 | PS5)

Far Cry 5 (PS4)

Far Cry New Dawn (PS4)

Far Cry Primal (PS4)

Gigatosaurus: The Game (PS4)

Judgment (PS4)

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (PS4)

Middle-earth: Shadow of War (PS4)

Mortal Shell (PS4 | PS5)

The Pedestrian (PS4 | PS5)

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition (PS4)

Worms WMD (PS4)

WWE 2K22 (PS4)

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (PS4)

Yakuza: Like A Dragon (PS4 | PS5)

WWE 2K22 will be joining the Extra and Deluxe lineup later, on 3 January 2023.

PlayStation Plus Classics for December 2022

In addition, several Classics will be joining the PlayStation Plus Deluxe and Premium lineup in December, including:

Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus (PSOne)

Pinball Heroes (PSP)

Ridge Racer 2 (PSP)

Those in territories with the Premium tier will also be able to play Ninja Theory’s PlayStation 3 hit Heavenly Sword via cloud streaming. Everyone else on Deluxe will sadly miss out on this addition.

Stay tuned for more news as the PlayStation Plus Catalogue continues to expand.