PlayStation has two new CEOs: Hermen Hulst and Hideaki Nishino

Hermen Hulst and Hideaki Nishino will succeed Jim Ryan as CEOs of Sony Interactive Entertainment.
14 May 2024
Leah J. Williams
Hermen Hulst and Hideaki Nishino have officially been confirmed as the new joint-CEOs of Sony Interactive Entertainment, succeeding former boss Jim Ryan. Both will oversee different sides of the PlayStation business, and work together to strengthen the company and its games output.

Hulst was formerly head of PlayStation Studios, so has ample experience in this arena. Going forward, he will be the CEO of the Studio Business Group, which oversees PlayStation’s first-party studios, as well as the IP rights for PlayStation properties developed for TV and film.

“I am thrilled to lead the studio business group and continue to build on our success with PlayStation 5, while preparing for the future,” Hulst said of his appointment, via GamesIndustry.biz. “The video game industry is one of the largest entertainment industries in the world and has been built on the marriage of content and technology, and I look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of play and entertainment.”

Read: PlayStation walks back PSN requirement for Helldivers 2

Hideaki Nishino was the SVP of Platform Experiences at Sony Interactive Entertainment, and will now be CEO of the Platform Business Group, which oversees console hardware, tech, peripherals, and the PlayStation Network. He will also have responsibility for overseeing third-party relations with publishers and smaller studios.

Nishino has nearly two decades of experience working at Sony, and has occupied a variety of roles which will no doubt inform his new position as CEO.

“I am honoured to be appointed such an important role alongside Hermen,” Nishino said. “By working more closely together, we will be positioned to build incredible experiences for an ever-expanding audience now and in the future.”

Per GamesIndustry.biz, Nishino and Hulst will be overseen by Hiroki Totoki, SIE’s chairman, in their roles. The announced appointments will take place on 1 June, at which point Hulst and Nishino will begin working under their new purview.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

