Persona 5: Phantom of the Night mobile game revealed for iOS, Android

A brand new game set in the Persona 5 universe has been revealed: Persona 5: Phantom of the Night (P5X). Developed by Black Wings Game Studio and published by the Chinese company, Perfect World Games, the game will be supervised by P-Studio, the Sega and Atlus-owned development team behind Persona. Persona 5: Phantom of the Night will be a free-to-play mobile game with in-app purchases.

No release date has been announced, and a Western release has not been confirmed. However, a beta test for Chinese markets is due to take place on 29 March 2023.

Like the game it’s based on, P5X will be set in the modern-day Tokyo seen in Persona 5, and focus on a whole new group of core characters, who are also Phantom Thieves – teenagers who vow to steal the hearts of corrupt adults in pursuit of a more just society.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen> Trailer courtesy of Gematsu

The group of characters shown so far include a red-haired teenage boy (designed by series art director Shigenori Soejima), and his talking owl companion, who plays a similar role to Morgana in Persona 5, with the ability to transform into a vehicle. The owl’s persona summon appears to be a mecha version of itself.

His human companions include a short-haired girl who sports a Bruce Lee-inspired black and yellow Phantom Thieves uniform (clearly echoing Chie from Persona 4), as well as a long-haired girl who wears an elegant white dress. The series’ recurring location of The Velvet Room returns, alongside Igor, as well as his new attendant.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen> Trailer courtesy of Gematsu

Much like the mainline Persona games, the trailer depicts the protagonist balancing the role of a high school student while taking on his second life. Social activities are seen in action, and include working at a casual fast-food job, fishing, and playing in a batting cage. The gameplay trailer also depicts some dungeon-crawling and turn-based battle action, much of which is reminiscent of the mainline Persona 5 game.

More about Persona 5: Phantom of the Night can be found on its Chinese-language website.

A selection of official screenshots and concept art can be found below.

Images: Perfect World Games / Sega Atlus