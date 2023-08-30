News

PAX Aus 2023: Erika Ishii, Ben Prendergast, Jenny Yokobori, and more join the show

Ishii will be the PAX Aus 2023 Storytime speaker, kicking off the show.
30 Aug 2023
Leah J. Williams
stray gods erika ishii hermes pax aus 2023

Image: Summerfall Studios

PAX Aus 2023 will feature a host of special guests from across the games industry, with voice actors Erika Ishii (Stray Gods, Apex Legends), Ben Prendergast (God of War Ragnarok, Apex Legends) and Jenny Yokobori (Genshin Impact, Hello Kitty) now locked in for appearances.

Ishii will kick off PAX Aus 2023 proper, opening the show as its official Storytime speaker with a panel set for 6 October 2023 at 12:00 pm AEDT. As noted by the PAX team, Ishii has plenty of experience within the games industry, having voiced characters in a range of games including Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, Destiny 2, Cyberpunk 2077, and Call of Duty: Warzone.

They’ll be joined by fellow voice actors Ben Prendergast and Jenny Yokobori, who each boast long and tenured careers in the games industry. At this stage, they’re expected to host their own panels – but exact details are yet to be revealed.

Alongside these special guest announcements, the PAX Aus 2023 team has also revealed a range of other speakers for the upcoming show, including local and international guests.

Read: PAX Aus 2023 will feature Nintendo, Bethesda, and more

Summerfall Studios will feature during the show, talking all things Stray Gods. The Sydney-based musical ensemble The Consouls (Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp) will also be present, sharing their tunes with everyone on the Friday of PAX Aus 2023.

Rounding out the newly-announced guests is John Robertson of The Dark Room fame, who’ll once again bring the interactive live show to PAX Aus, as well as the Back Pocket team – Stephanie ‘Hex’ Bendixsen, Gus ‘Goose’ Ronald, and pals – and developer on The Plucky Squire, Jonathan Biddle. These names join recently-announced company guests including Nintendo, Bethesda, Devolver Digital, and more.

In the coming weeks, we can expect more news and announcements from the PAX Aus team – so stay tuned to see what’s in store. PAX Aus 2023 takes place from 6-8 October 2023 at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre in Melbourne, Australia.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

