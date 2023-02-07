PAX Aus 2023 dates officially confirmed

PAX Aus is officially returning this October, with organiser ReedPOP confirming the show will take place in Melbourne, on 6-8 October 2023. It will once again be held at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre, following a successful outing in 2022.

This event marks only the second PAX Aus event to be held since the start of the global COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, PAX Aus felt drastically different, thanks to strong COVID-19 precautions, and the slim presence of major video game companies.

While this loss was certainly felt, it gave way to a celebration of local video game developers, content creators, commentators, and gaming as a whole.

‘For three long days in October, the MCEC in Melbourne transformed into a gathering of pals, of like-minded individuals brought together by the weird and wonderful world of video games,’ GamesHub wrote of PAX Aus 2022. ‘In every corner of the venue, you could see people gathering together around certain campfires – playing board games, swapping pins, and discussing their finds on the show floor.’

‘It was some people’s first experience of PAX. It was a return for many others – and while it was certainly different, the charm of the event was still clear in every packed corner, and every part of the show floor. In lieu of major publishers, folks found rare opportunities to explore independent games, made locally in Australia or abroad, and talk to their creators.’

Read: PAX Aus 2022 was a homecoming that felt distinctly different

PAX Aus 2023 is likely to expand on this spirit of togetherness and homecoming – although, given 2022 proved to be such a success, we may also see the return of major publishers at this event. Whatever the case, PAX Aus 2023 will hopefully be a show worth attending.

For now, all we know is that it will take place from 6-8 October 2022.

The event’s official Twitter page has teased badges, merch, ticket, and guest details arriving shortly – but we’ll have to stay tuned to learn more.