State of Play advisory board calls for games funding parity in NSW

State of Play NSW, an independent advisory board, has called for parity in games funding within New South Wales, highlighting current “critical funding gaps” that have inspired talent drain across the state. As State of Play notes, many of the talented developers of NSW are heading for Victoria or Queensland based on games funding opportunities, leaving NSW without key talent and economic opportunities.

To support its push to initiate major change, State of Play has now launched a survey for local independent game developers, to “build consensus and insight” which will then be brought to state agencies to lobby for additional funding and support. As noted, the survey will “be used to provide strategic guidance for government bodies that reflect the challenges, opportunities and trends impacting developers from NSW.”

“Our mission is to advocate for change and help foster and retain the incredible talent available in this state,” Luella Moore, co-chair for State of Play NSW and SXSW Sydney Games Festival Manager said. “Indie developers are an important part of building a successful industry in NSW, creating jobs and economic growth. State of Play was created to raise the profile of NSW indie game developers and level the playing field.”

Given the current challenges facing the games industry, including widespread layoffs forced by corporate mismanagement, publisher departures, and overall economic downturn, a renewed push for additional games funding certainly feels needed.

Read: What video game funding really means for local Australian developers

As we’ve previously covered, funding for game developers can be the spark that allows unique creative ideas to flourish. Funding can provide the confidence needed for developers to reach for their most ambitious ideas, creating art that makes an impact on local cultural conversations, or even at a larger scale.

One of Australia’s most recognisable video games is Untitled Goose Game from House House. Its cultural and economic success wouldn’t have been possible without support from Film Victoria (now VicScreen). Another is Unpacking from Witch Beam Games. This project was supported by Screen Queensland, and may not have existed in its released form without necessary funding.

As State of Play NSW points out, game developers currently working in NSW get just 1% of the total funding opportunities for the arts in the state. While some funding opportunities exist, they remain small in scope and relatively exclusive, unlike those of other states.

With consultation from local developers, State of Play aims to encourage a rethink and expansion of current NSW games funding, with the overarching goal of increasing games funding opportunities, based on tangible data and insights from NSW developers.

Those in a position to contribute their thoughts are encouraged to provide them in the State of Play survey, which is open from now until 31 March 2025.