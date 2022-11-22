News

Nintendo Switch Sports is finally getting its Golf update

Nintendo has officially revealed a release date for the highly anticipated golf mode for Nintendo Switch Sports.
23 Nov 2022
Emily Shiel
Nintendo Switch Sports Golf Release Date

Nintendo

Image: Nintendo

In a reveal that has been alluded to since Nintendo Switch Sports launched, the coveted update that introduces Golf to the motion-controlled sports game has been given a release date, and will be launching very soon. 

New snippets of the anticipated update were detailed in a recent Japanese Nintendo commercial, leading many to believe that the feature would be arriving in the same month. 

Now officially confirmed in a tweet from Nintendo of America, the free Golf update for owners of the base game will be releasing on 29 November 2022, and will include 21 holes from the Wii Sports series.

Nintendo seems to be spoiling everyone with nostalgia lately, with classic courses dominating the just-announced Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 3 lineup, and now announcing the return of Wii Sports golf courses. I’m just happy to see my childhood throwbacks get their moment in the limelight. 

The update will also include a casual competition mode and a slightly more intense online survival mode, with both options supporting up to eight players. To get the most enjoyment out of this game, we’d highly recommend taking its online features for a spin. 

We spoke to the appeal of the game’s ranked multiplayer component in our review of Nintendo Switch Sports. As players are almost always matched with others of similar skill level, in-game progression becomes a lot more approachable, with matches inducing just the right amount of tension. 

Whilst not much else is known about the Golf update, we’ve got no doubt it will deliver an equally un-fore-gettable experience, however you choose to play. 

Nintendo Switch Sports is available, unsurprisingly, on Nintendo Switch.

Emily Shiel is a freelance writer based in Melbourne, Australia who is passionate about all things accessibility, mental health and the indie games scene. You can find her on Twitter at @emi_shiel

