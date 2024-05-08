Nintendo will announce Switch 2 console by March 2025

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has taken to Twitter / X to formally announce the company will reveal its next console – colloquially known as the Nintendo Switch 2 – by March 2025. While the announcement was light on detail, that hasn’t stopped the excitement, as fans anticipate the long-awaited console.

“We will make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year,” Furukawa confirmed. “It will have been over nine years since we announced the existence of Nintendo Switch back in March 2015.”

Furukawa also confirmed there will be a new Nintendo Direct taking place in June 2024, amongst the Summer Game Fest activities, although it will only focus on software releasing in the later half of 2024. No new details about the Nintendo Switch 2 will be presented, despite early details seemingly being leaked by various sources.

Nintendo’s confirmation caps off months of speculation about the Nintendo Switch 2, and when it will be revealed. Initially, reports flagged late 2024 as a potential release date for the console, before other reports alleged an internal delay had occurred, and that the console will launch in early 2025.

Based on Furukawa’s message, we can assume early 2025 is a more likely release window – however, Nintendo could also stretch the timeline of this announcement, for a later 2025 launch.

As noted by Bloomberg, Nintendo’s announcement is paired with financial results that reveal an anticipated drop in operating income over the next fiscal year. Given the excitement backing the next Nintendo Switch, we expect the eventual release of the console will contribute to a significant boost to this outlook. Stay tuned to hear more about Nintendo’s new console, and the next games coming to Nintendo Switch.