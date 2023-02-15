News

 > News > Nintendo

Saudi Arabia has increased its stake in Nintendo

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund continues to pour money into global game development.
16 Feb 2023
Leah J. Williams
nintendo saudi arabia pif

Nintendo

Image: Nintendo / Next Level Games

Share Icon

Saudi Arabia purchased a major 5.01% stake in Nintendo in May 2022, in a move that many likened to ‘white washing‘ as the country reckoned with global allegations of human rights abuses. It followed investments by the country’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) in other game companies, including SNK, Take-Two, Activision, and EA. Slowly, Saudi Arabia has been increasing these stakes, recently raising its investment in Nintendo to 7.08%, per Trading View.

The stake was also raised in January 2023 – although the reasons remain unclear. While being a shareholder means the PIF gains the benefits of annual dividends, and Nintendo gains financial support, it does not mean Saudi Arabia has any sway or influence over the company.

When the initial investment was first revealed, Nintendo was reportedly unaware of who its newest investor was – and later told reporters it would not comment on individual shareholders. Notably, Nintendo is a publicly-listed company, which means anyone can purchase shares in it.

Read: Nintendo is now 6% owned by Saudi Arabia PIF

Over the last several years, Saudi Arabia has poured billions into video game development, in an effort to support the global industry – but also allegedly as a means to ingratiate the country with modern, pop culture-focussed audiences.

‘The Saudi government has spent billions of dollars hosting major entertainment, cultural, and sporting events as a deliberate strategy to deflect from the country’s image as a pervasive human rights violator,’ Human Rights Watch alleged in 2020.

‘Bolstering reputation is big business. Public relations firms explicitly sell the promise of a better reputation, but many other business relationships, especially those involving prominent entertainers, athletes, and politicians, also offer valuable reputational benefits.’

Going forward, it’s likely the PIF will continue to expand via investments in a range of game studios, developers, publishers, and adjacent companies. Whether its stake in Nintendo will continue to grow is unknown.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture News PC PlayStation
More
playstation plus extra deluxe premium february 2023
?>
News

PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe, Premium games for February 2023

The latest PlayStation Plus lineup is littered with major blockbusters – including one Aussie hit.

Leah J. Williams
creatures of sonaria roblox
?>
News

Multiple Roblox games are reportedly being adapted for TV

Creatures of Sonaria and Twilight Daycare Series are in the process of being adapted into episodic TV shows.

Leah J. Williams
playstation indies store sale deals ps5 ps4 games
?>
News

The best deals from the PlayStation Indies sale February 2023

The PlayStation Store is currently hosting a major indie game sale, with plenty of solid offers.

Leah J. Williams
God of War Ragnarok narrative
?>
News

God of War Ragnarok initially featured a gnarly trip to Hel

An early draft of God of War Ragnarok reportedly featured a 'true' death for Kratos, at the hands of Thor.

Leah J. Williams
beyond these stars game
?>
News

Beyond These Stars is a city builder set on a giant space whale

Beyond These Stars is a space-faring sequel to Balancing Monkey's Before We Leave.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login