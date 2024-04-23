News

Nintendo Live is coming to Sydney in August 2024

Nintendo Live is officially coming to Sydney, Australia following successful shows in Japan and the United States.
23 Apr 2024
Leah J. Williams
nintendo live sydney 2024

Nintendo

Image: Nintendo

Nintendo Live is officially coming to Sydney, Australia from Saturday, 31 August 2024 to Sunday, 1st September 2024. Details for the announced show are incredibly scarce, but after successful Nintendo Live shows in Japan and the United States, we have a vague idea about what to expect.

In shows of the past, keen Nintendo fans have been treated to all-ages celebrations of Nintendo games, including demos for upcoming games, big band performances, meet-and-greets with Nintendo characters, and a range of tournaments. Last year, the Seattle show played host to the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Championship, and Splatoon 3 has also featured heavily in prior shows.

At this stage, there’s very little information about Nintendo Live 2024 Sydney, and how it will incorporate Nintendo games. The announcement post for the show simply reads: Friends, families, and fans of all ages: prepare for Nintendo Switch gameplay, live stage events, photo ops and more at this in-person event” and asks fans to stay tuned for more details. The website for the show is just as bare, promising fresh details in the near future.

Read: Nintendo Live 2024 and Splatoon event cancelled due to safety concerns

Based on the teaser image, we can expect representation from Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario, Splatoon 3, Pikmin, Nintendo Switch Sports and Princess Peach: Showtime! – but in what form remains unknown.

Whatever the case, the weekend celebration is likely to be a great opportunity to explore Nintendo history with old and new friends. Anyone who enjoys Nintendo games, or just wants a fresh chance to celebrate the world of gaming, should pay attention to the Nintendo AU/NZ social channels for more news about this upcoming event.

There’s likely much more on the way, so keep an eye out for updates.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

