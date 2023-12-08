Nintendo Live 2024 and Splatoon event cancelled due to safety concerns

Nintendo Live 2024 and the Splatoon Koshien 2023 National Finals, both set to take place in Japan in the coming months, have been cancelled by Nintendo Japan, amidst fears for the safety of staff and attendees. Per a statement translated by VGC, Nintendo Japan had seen persistent threatening behaviour regarding these events, with these threats targeting Nintendo staff and attendees.

As a result, the company expressed concern that it could not provide adequate safety measuers at the events, suggesting the threats are being considered seriously, and will likely be investigated further.

“Our company has been persistently receiving threatening behaviour targeting our staff,” Nintendo said, per translation from VGC‘s Robert Sephazon. “Recently, these threats have extended to the audience and staff of the Splatoon Koshien 2023 National Finals event as well. With consideration to the safety of our customers as our top priority, we have decided to postpone the event.”

“Nintendo Live 2024 Tokyo … has been cancelled due to the inability to ensure the safety of our customers.”

Multiple world championships for games including Splatoon 3 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe were planned to take place during Nintendo Live 2024, but will now be rescheduled at a later date. It appears the threats have forced Nintendo to cancel Nintendo Live 2024 Tokyo entirely, and it’s unclear when this fan-facing event will return.

Nintendo did successfully host a Nintendo Live event in 2023 in Seattle, with gaming tournaments and other fan engagement opportunities – and this appears to have gone off without a hitch. But for now, the company will remain cautious as it works out the best ways to protect staff and fans.

Those looking forward to attending Nintendo Live 2024 and the Splatoon Koshien 2023 National Finals will need to stay patient for more updates, as Nintendo Japan works out the best course of action going forward.