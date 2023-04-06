The best Nintendo eShop deals of April 2023

News

The Nintendo eShop is currently celebrating all things Mario, and it has solid deals on indie games, too.
6 Apr 2023
Leah J. Williams
yoshi's crafted world game sale nintendo eshop

The Nintendo eShop is currently hosting several concurrent sales, with each providing discounts on an excellent array of Nintendo Switch games. The flagship sale for April 2023 is the ‘Super Mario Sale’ launched in honour of The Super Mario Bros. Movie – but there are plenty of other great games on offer, too.

The excellent and underrated Cursed to Golf has dropped to AU $22.50. You can also take to the high seas with Return to Monkey Island, going for AU $28.12. For those on a high after John Wick 4, the slow mo action of Superhot may entice you for just AU $17.49. Elsewhere, Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition has dropped to its cheapest price on Nintendo Switch, at AU $37.50.

Here’s the full roundup of the best deals on the Nintendo eShop for April 2023.

Read: The Super Mario Bros. Movie early review roundup

Note: All prices are based on the Australian version of the Nintendo eShop, with amounts in Australia Dollars ($AUD). Your local version of the Nintendo eShop should have similar discount amounts, but visit the store for accurate sale prices.

  • Batman: The Telltale Series – $11.22 $22.45 (-50%)
  • Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion – $30.00 $60.00 (-50%)
  • Catherine: Full Body – $23.98 $79.95 (-70%)
  • Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! – $3.27 $25.20 (-87%)
  • Cursed to Golf – $22.50 $30.00 (-25%)
  • Diablo 2 Resurrected – $23.05 $69.95 (67%)
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition – $37.50 $75.00 (-50%)
  • Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze – $53.30 $79.95 (-33%)
  • Doom Eternal – $18.13 $54.95 (-67%)
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – $19.98 $79.95 (-75%)
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – $14.39 $89.95 (-84%)
  • Frogun – $15.75 $22.50 (-30%)
  • Inscryption – $22.50 $30.00 (-25%)
  • Just Dance 2023 Edition – $39.95 $79.95 (-50%)
  • Lego Bricktales – $36.00 $45.00 (-20%)
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Deluxe) – $39.98 $99.95 (-60%)
  • Little Nightmares 2 – $13.18 $39.95 (-67%)
  • Minute of Islands – $7.50 $30.00 (-75%)
  • My Friend Peppa Pig: Complete Edition – $33.75 $67.50 (-50%)
  • Ni No Kuni 2 (Prince’s Edition) – $23.98 $79.95 (-70%)
  • One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – $14.99 $99.95 (-85%)
  • Persona 4 Golden – $23.96 $29.95 (-20%)
  • Persona 5 Strikers – $39.98 $99.95 (-60%)
  • Portal: Companion Collection – $16.79 $27.99 (-40%)
  • Potion Permit – $23.16 $28.95 (-20%)
  • Rain World – $15.00 $30.00 (-50%)
  • Return to Monkey Island – $28.12 $37.50 (-25%)
  • Sherlock Holmes Bundle – $30.38 $75.95 (-60%)
  • Sonic Colors: Ultimate – $32.22 $64.45 (-50%)
  • Superhot – $17.49 $34.99 (-50%)
  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – $53.30 $79.95 (-33%)
  • Super Mario Maker 2 – $53.30 $79.95 (-33%)
  • Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania – $27.98 $69.95 (-60%)
  • Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! – $14.55 $90.95 (84%)
  • Time on Frog Island – $12.22 $35.95 (-66%)
  • The Darkside Detective – $9.75 $19.50 (-50%)
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 7 – $24.00 $40.00 (-40%)
  • The Sinking City – $14.80 $74.00 (-80%)
  • Valiant Hearts: The Great War – $7.45 $29.95 (-75%)
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood – $7.99 $39.95 (-80%)
  • Yoshi’s Crafted World – $53.30 $79.95 (-33%)

You can browse the full range of games on offer via your Nintendo Switch console.

An additional wave of Super Mario Sale games will go live on the Nintendo eShop on 20 April 2023.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

