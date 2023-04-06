The best Nintendo eShop deals of April 2023

The
The excellent and underrated Cursed to Golf has dropped to AU $22.50. You can also take to the high seas with Return to Monkey Island, going for AU $28.12. For those on a high after John Wick 4, the slow mo action of Superhot may entice you for just AU $17.49. Elsewhere, Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition has dropped to its cheapest price on
Here's the full roundup of the best deals:

- Batman: The Telltale Series – $11.22
$22.45(-50%)
- Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion – $30.00 $60.00 (-50%)
- Catherine: Full Body – $23.98
$79.95(-70%)
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! – $3.27
$25.20(-87%)
- Cursed to Golf – $22.50
$30.00(-25%)
- Diablo 2 Resurrected – $23.05
$69.95(67%)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition – $37.50
$75.00(-50%)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze – $53.30
$79.95(-33%)
- Doom Eternal – $18.13
$54.95(-67%)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – $19.98
$79.95(-75%)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – $14.39
$89.95(-84%)
- Frogun – $15.75
$22.50(-30%)
- Inscryption – $22.50
$30.00(-25%)
- Just Dance 2023 Edition – $39.95
$79.95(-50%)
- Lego Bricktales – $36.00
$45.00(-20%)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Deluxe) – $39.98
$99.95(-60%)
- Little Nightmares 2 – $13.18
$39.95(-67%)
- Minute of Islands – $7.50
$30.00(-75%)
- My Friend Peppa Pig: Complete Edition – $33.75
$67.50(-50%)
- Ni No Kuni 2 (Prince’s Edition) – $23.98
$79.95(-70%)
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – $14.99
$99.95(-85%)
- Persona 4 Golden – $23.96
$29.95(-20%)
- Persona 5 Strikers – $39.98
$99.95(-60%)
- Portal: Companion Collection – $16.79
$27.99(-40%)
- Potion Permit – $23.16
$28.95(-20%)
- Rain World – $15.00
$30.00(-50%)
- Return to Monkey Island – $28.12
$37.50(-25%)
- Sherlock Holmes Bundle – $30.38
$75.95(-60%)
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate – $32.22
$64.45(-50%)
- Superhot – $17.49
$34.99(-50%)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – $53.30
$79.95(-33%)
- Super Mario Maker 2 – $53.30
$79.95(-33%)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania – $27.98
$69.95(-60%)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! – $14.55
$90.95(84%)
- Time on Frog Island – $12.22
$35.95(-66%)
- The Darkside Detective – $9.75
$19.50(-50%)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 – $24.00
$40.00(-40%)
- The Sinking City – $14.80
$74.00(-80%)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War – $7.45
$29.95(-75%)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood – $7.99
$39.95(-80%)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World – $53.30
$79.95(-33%)
You can browse the full range of games on offer via your
